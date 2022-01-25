History’s reality series ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ centers around the infamous Oak Island in Lunenburg County on Nova Scotia’s South Shore and follows a group of treasure hunters, who are in a quest to find the legendary treasure hidden in the island. Brothers Marty and Rick Lagina lead the hunt, and the series progresses through their efforts to discover the treasure and their findings from the island. The ambitious searches and adventures of the Lagina brothers and others are accompanied by an incredible narration of an omnipresent narrator. If you are wondering who the narrator is, we come bearing answers!

Who Narrates The Curse of Oak Island?

Robert Clotworthy is the narrator of ‘The Curse of Oak Island.’ The engrossing voice that narrates the stories of Oak Island’s past and present is Clotworthy’s. The actor and voice artist has worked on approximately 200 projects that include feature films, television shows, and video games. With a career that began in 1973, Clotworthy is more or less one of the go-to narrators working in the entertainment industry. Prior to ‘The Curse of Oak Island,’ Clotworthy served as the narrator of another History series ‘Ancient Aliens.’ He has been part of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ since its inception in 2014.

The artist’s eloquent and articulated narration is pivotal in keeping the audience hooked with the show’s adventurous endeavors. In over 130 episodes, Clotworthy has managed to infuse the mystery and depths of the Oak Island legends into his narration. His way of presenting the developments that unravel upon the Lagina brothers’ treasure hunt enhances the entertainment value of the series beyond doubt. Clotworthy’s unique method of impeccably incorporating the mood of the project in the narration makes him one of the busiest narrators of his time.

Over the years, Clotworthy has worked on numerous popular projects, irrespective of the form and medium. From the voice of Jim Raynor in the ‘StarCraft’ video game series to the opening narrator of Netflix’s ‘Red Notice,’ the artist’s career is long and magnificent. Along with feature films and video games, he has worked in various critically acclaimed documentaries, including the Emmy-nominated documentaries ‘Empire of Dreams: The Making of the Star Wars Trilogy’ and ‘Star Wars: The Legacy Revealed.’

For the United Kingdom audiences, ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ is narrated by James Thornton. An English actor and voice artist, Thornton is known for his performance as John Barton in the British soap opera ‘Emmerdale’ from 2009 to 2012. Thornton’s other major projects as a narrator include ‘Take Me to the Edge’ and ‘Benefits By the Sea: Jaywick’ (2015-2016); the artist also appears in the latter.

Read More: Is The Curse of Oak Island Real?