Crime Scene Kitchen Renewed For Season 4 at Fox

Exciting news for bakers across the country! The Cinemaholic has learned that Fox has renewed the reality show ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ for its fourth season. Joel McHale is expected to return as the host, along with celebrity chefs and judges Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp. Casting is currently underway for the upcoming installment, with the production team looking for talented, dynamic duos to showcase their detective skills and creativity to decode and replicate mystery desserts.

The third season of ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ put friends and family members to the test, departing from the previous installment that paired professional bakers with self-trained ones. This familiar dynamic incorporated an extra layer of tension, enhancing the overall competitive spirit of the contestants. James Beard Award-winning pastry chef/Cronut creator Dominique Ansel and Ravi Patel, the star of Fox’s sitcom ‘Animal Control,’ showed up as guest judges.

Patel appeared in the sixth episode, titled ‘Fruit, Flowers and Friends,’ joining McHale, Gampp, and Stone in tasting and evaluating the dishes. Meanwhile, Ansel appeared in the eighth episode, ‘The Quarterfinals,’ to set the “Safety Bake” and offer his opinion on the results. The tenth and final episode of the third installment, titled ‘The Finale,’ is slated to air on December 5, 2024.

As far as the fourth season is concerned, we may need to wait to find out whether we are in for more celebrity guests and if they will be limited to chefs. Like the third installment, the taping of the upcoming season will likely take place in the CBC complex in downtown Toronto, specifically on the top floors of the Toronto Broadcast Centre.

Popular reality shows shot in Toronto include ‘The Great Canadian Baking Show,’ ‘Canada’s Smartest Person,’ ‘Deal or No Deal Canada,’ and ‘Family Feud Canada,’ hosted by actor-comedian Gerry Dee. The upcoming reality show ‘Beast Games,’ created by the renowned YouTuber MrBeast in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios, will also be filmed in the city.

Read More: Netflix Acquires TF1’s French Series ‘Montmartre’