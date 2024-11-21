Netflix Acquires TF1’s French Series ‘Montmartre’

Netflix is expanding its French offerings with a new addition! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the streaming giant has acquired the distribution rights to the eight-part period drama series ‘Montmartre.’ Julien Simonet and Brigitte Bémol created the show for TF1, with Louis Choquette on board as the director. Alice Dufour, Victor Meutelet, and Claire Romain headline the cast, which also includes Hugo Becker, Mathilde Seigner, Thibault de Montalembert, and Mikaël Mittelstadt. Principal photography has begun in Paris, France, and will conclude in March 2025.

Set against the backdrop of the cabaret scene in the Parisian neighborhood of Montmartre in 1899, the plot revolves around the intertwining stories of a trio of characters. Céleste (Dufour) is a Cancan dancer in a Montmartre cabaret searching for her brother from whom she was separated as a child after witnessing their father’s murder. To fund the search and pay Inspector Leon, she has to dance naked, becoming the first stripper in Paris and causing a scandal. While she grows confident with every show, the demons of her past continue to catch up with her.

The narrative also follows Arsène (Meutelet), a wealthy young engineer set to take over his father’s factory. However, he decides not to honor a marriage of convenience as he secretly loves men, breaking his engagement without having any idea that his actions will have devastating consequences. Finally, there is Rose (Romain), a young laundress who dreams of having a family life with her fiancé. Unfortunately, her dream is brutally shattered when he imprisons her in a brothel. She manages to escape, but while being pursued by her pimp, she jumps into the Marne and struggles between life and death. The three characters do not know that they are connected to each other by blood and that their destinies remain to be woven together under the skies of Montmartre.

Alice Dufour was last seen as Madeleine in the comedy series ‘Madeleine.’ She also played Pauline in the musical drama series ‘Love (and Trouble) In Paris’ and Roxie Roland in the action series ‘Cannes Confidential.’ As far as her film credits are concerned, we know her as Laure from Philippe Lacheau’s ‘Superwho?’ and Clara from Lacheau’s ‘Alibi.com.’

Victor Meutelet is known for playing Timothée in Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris.’ He also portrayed Johnny Hallyday in Mehdi Idir and Grand Corps Malade’s biographical film ‘Monsieur Aznavour,’ based on the life of the iconic French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour. His other notable credits include Thomas Masson in Romain Choay and Maxime Govare’s ‘Lucky Winners’ and Pierre in Michal Kwiecinski’s historical film ‘Filip.’

Recent high-profile projects shot in Paris include ‘Emily in Paris,’ ‘The Diplomat,’ and ‘Red Notice.’

