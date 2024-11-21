Dinosaur Renewed For Season 2 at Hulu

The endearing MacArthur sisters will return to our screens with new misadventures! The Cinemaholic can reveal that Hulu renewed the comedy-drama series ‘Dinosaur’ for its second season. The upcoming installment will start filming in Glasgow, Scotland, in August 2025. Matilda Curtis and Ashley Storrie, who created the show, will continue to lead the writers, with Niamh McKeown set to return to helm the episodes.

The first season’s finale is filled with wild emotions, mistakes, reconciliation, and, ultimately, a bittersweet happy ending. The episode starts with Nina and Evie wanting to talk to each other about major developments in their lives. On the eve of the wedding, Nina reveals to Evie that she has been selected for a sought-after post-doctoral position, which will see her leave their home. However, the latter is too taken up by her own guilt at the time to process the news fully. She talks to Nina about wanting to come clean and telling Ranesh that she kissed someone else at her bachelorette party. Nina is strongly against that course of action, but Ranesh overhears their conversation and runs away.

The episode progresses with the chaos that ensues as Evie tries to go after Ranesh. Meanwhile, Nina is stopped by Lee, who has brought her flowers. She apprises him of the situation, and he offers to help. Reflecting on what she knows about Ranesh, Nina realizes that she has ignored him since the news of their engagement. Amber locks Evie up in a shed to prevent the panicking bride from running away. Lee helps Nina find Ranesh, and the two have their first heart-to-heart conversation in a while. The latter reveals that he was hurt by Nina’s disapproval of him rather than Evie’s kiss since her opinions matter to his fiancée.

The first installment concludes with Nina admitting that she didn’t form a bond with Ranesh within the few weeks they have known each other. However, she is now sure that he is the best partner for her sister. While Ranesh and Evie come together for the wedding, Lee and Nina figure out how to maintain a long-distance relationship, and even Amber and Bo get their happy ending as they share a kiss amid the celebration.

The second season will likely follow the sisters’ lives as they forge their own paths in their respective new adventures without the usual comfort of their siblings‘ presence. Returning cast members will likely include Ashley Storrie as Nina MacArthur, Kat Ronney as Evie MacArthur, Danny Ashok as Ranesh, Lorn Macdonald as Lee, Sally Howitt as Diane MacArthur, David Carlyle as Bo MacArthur, and Sabrina Sandhu as Amber.

The first installment of ‘Dinosaur’ was also shot in Glasgow, a picturesque city offering a rich blend of urban charm, historic architecture, and cinematic versatility. Some comedy-drama films and shows shot in and around the city include ‘T2 Trainspotting,’ ‘Filth,’ ‘Swung,’ and ‘What We Did on Our Holiday.’

