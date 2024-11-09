The Bachelorette Renewed For Season 22 at ABC

‘The Bachelorette’ will be returning for another season of finding love! The Cinemaholic can confirm that ABC has renewed ‘The Bachelorette’ for season 22. The latest installment of the popular show will be filmed in and around Los Angeles, California. The complete cast is undecided, and the Bachelorette for the season has not yet been declared. The show is casting men between the ages of 27 and 34, seeking content creators as well as others.

In ‘The Bachelorette’ season 21, Jenn Tran’s journey to find love took a heartbreaking turn, filled with intense emotional turmoil, self-doubt, and, ultimately, an unexpected breakup. In the season finale, Jenn introduced her final two suitors, Devin and Marcus, to her family. While Jenn remained positive, her family members supported her decisions but expressed some doubt regarding her compatibility with both men. In the case of Marcus, his emotional reticence gave them pause. Following her family’s feedback, Jenn traveled to Hawaii for her final dates with each contestant. Her last date with Devin took them through a Hawaiian spiritual ceremony, and she was confident about his feelings.

Marcus finally told Jenn that he loved her, leading her to feel further conflicted as she had been waiting to hear those words for so long. In a last-minute twist, Jenn chose to send Marcus home without a final date, feeling like she had been investing more in their relationship than he had been willing to. Jenn and Devin left Hawaii happily engaged, but soon, she began to feel that he was pulling away. In a studio reveal, Jenn disclosed that their post-show relationship rapidly deteriorated, with Devin telling her that he didn’t love her anymore and eventually breaking off the engagement. Despite this, Jenn emerged with a renewed commitment to finding genuine love.

It is unclear who will become the next Bachelorette, but, like with Jenn Tran’s example, there is a possibility that a former contestant of ‘The Bachelor’ may take on the journey. The hopeful suitors are at the auditioning stage, and we can expect Jesse Palmer to continue his role as host.

‘The Bachelorette’ has been based in Los Angeles, California, for most of its seasons, with the contestants often traveling across the country and even the world for their spectacular romantic adventures. Key scenes for the show are typically set at the well-known Villa de la Vina mansion in Agoura Hills. This 10-acre estate is frequently featured in both ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette.’ Some of the other reality shows shot in Los Angeles include Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians,’ CBS’ ‘Big Brother,’ and ‘America’s Got Talent.’

