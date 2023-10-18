Happy 420, folks. When stoned out of your wits, you must look for something spectacular and edgy to watch. Since iconic cannabis-infused movies like ‘The Big Lebowski‘ have graced the screen, stoner movies have shed their apparent b-movie get-over. While there are a lot of films with immersive visuals you can watch to get higher up, we are considering movies with people smoking substances. While in some cases, they fight with monsters and ghosts, in other cases, pot leads to amusing situations. Thus, if you are looking for some pot-friendly movies, we have some suggestions at hand. You can find all of these trippy movies on HBO Max.

8. Scary Movie 2 (2001)

Not disheartened by the reactions to the first movie, Keenen Ivory Wayans helmed ‘Scary Movie 2,’ heightening the absurdity and the caricature. While a spoof of all the haunted house films, the movie brings back Cindy and other characters for a fun and titillating horror experience (with terrible CGI, but well). Professor Oldman convinces Cindy and her friends to spend a night in the haunted Hell House.

The group encounters a madcap scientist working for the professor, and some ghosts, including a marijuana monster. Not spooked away, they decide to teach the spirit a lesson. If you think adult ‘Ghostbusters,’ you may have a hunch about where the party is headed. If you want to get spooked by a burning joint, it’s high time you add the title to your watch list.

7. Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

‘Dude, Where’s My Car?’ is a stoner-comedy film directed by Danny Leiner. The film revolves around two best friends, Jesse and Chester, who wake up after a wild night of partying with no recollection of where they parked their car. As they embark on a quest to find their missing vehicle, they encounter eccentric characters and get entangled in an unexpected adventure filled with absurdity and wacky situations.

The film features Ashton Kutcher as Jesse and Seann William Scott as Chester. Their comedic timing, combined with their endearing personalities, make for an enjoyable viewing experience. The film has rightfully earned its place on the list due to its light-hearted humor and over-the-top antics that are perfect for a good laugh while enjoying your favorite herbal indulgence. This cult classic offers pure entertainment value without taking itself too seriously – making it a must-watch for those seeking a fun-filled escape from reality.

6. Scary Movie (2000)

Keenen Ivory Wayans concocts a special recipe of spoof, stoner comedy, and slapstick fun in ‘Scary Movie.’ Well, the movie, defying its name, is everything but scary. While parodying horror and slasher genre tropes, the film follows Cindy Campbell and her friends, who go underground after mistakenly killing a man. A year after the incident, someone stalks them and sends intimidating messages.

Sensing a threat to their lives, Cindy and her friends stick together. With Ghostface taking a jab, the movie becomes a fun way to look at the slasher-obsessed 90s. After stoning, you must want to watch something that does not require much attention. Here is a good enough title that survives in the merit of its gags.

5. DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story (2004)

‘DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story’ is a hilarious sports-comedy film directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. The plot revolves around the struggling owner of Average Joe’s Gym, Peter LaFleur, who faces financial difficulties and an impending foreclosure. He enters a high-stakes dodgeball tournament with his eclectic group of misfit friends to save his beloved gym. Led by the overzealous White Goodman, played brilliantly by Ben Stiller, their arch-nemesis is Globo Gym – a fitness empire determined to crush their underdog spirit. This film features an incredible ensemble cast that brings each character to life with exceptional comedic timing and chemistry.

Vince Vaughn shines as the laid-back yet determined Peter LaFleur, while Christine Taylor charms as Kate Veatch, a lawyer caught between loyalty and love for her new friends at Average Joe’s. Supporting roles from Rip Torn as Patches O’Houlihan and Justin Long as Justin lends additional comic brilliance to this already uproarious film. The film seamlessly fits into this list due to its nonsensical humor, quick-witted dialogue, and outlandish scenarios that will have viewers laughing uncontrollably throughout. It is the perfect antidote for those seeking light-hearted entertainment after indulging in herbal relaxation or simply desiring an enjoyable escape from reality.

4. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

‘The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part’ is an animated adventure-comedy film directed by Mike Mitchell. In this sequel to ‘The Lego Movie,’ the imaginative world of Legos faces a new threat when invaders from outer space threaten to destroy everything in their path. Emmet, Lucy, and their friends embark on a journey to save their beloved Lego universe and restore harmony among its inhabitants. Starring Chris Pratt as Emmet Brickowski, Elizabeth Banks as Lucy/Wyldstyle, and Will Arnett as Batman, the movie boasts a talented ensemble cast that brings humor and charm to these colorful characters.

This delightful film finds its place in this list due to its vibrant animation style and witty dialogue that appeals not only to younger audiences but also offers subtle humor for adults. With its visually stunning scenes and clever references that may resonate with those in an altered state of mind, ‘The Lego Movie 2’ provides a whimsical escape into a world where imagination knows no bounds. Whether you’re looking for some light-hearted entertainment or seeking nostalgic fun while enjoying your favorite substance responsibly, this movie promises an enjoyable experience that will leave you with a smile on your face.

3. Shazam! (2019)

‘Shazam!’ is a superhero comedy film directed by David F. Sandberg. The film revolves around the story of a teenage boy named Billy Batson, who is granted extraordinary powers and transforms into an adult superhero whenever he utters the word ‘Shazam.’ As he explores his newfound abilities alongside his foster brother, Freddy Freeman, they embark on a thrilling adventure to uncover their true potential while facing off against a formidable villain.

Starring Zachary Levi as Shazam and Asher Angel as Billy Batson, this film boasts an exceptional cast, including Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Djimon Hounsou. The film earns its place among the best stoner movies on HBO Max due to its perfect blend of action-packed sequences and light-hearted humor. With its witty dialogue, colorful visuals, and charismatic performances from the talented ensemble cast members, this movie offers an enjoyable experience for both superhero genre fans and those seeking a fun-filled escape.

2. Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

‘Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay’ is a stoner-comedy film directed by Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg. It is the second movie in the ‘Harold and Kumar’ franchise and follows the hilarious adventures of two best friends, Harold and Kumar, who find themselves in a series of outrageous situations after being mistaken for terrorists. As they try to clear their names and escape from Guantanamo Bay, they encounter eccentric characters, engage in absurd escapades, and challenge societal norms along the way.

This film is undeniably a top choice among stoner movies due to its clever blend of humor, social commentary, and memorable performances by John Cho and Kal Penn. With its irreverent yet thought-provoking storyline, this movie offers more than just laughs; it explores themes such as racial stereotypes and political satire with finesse. Whether you’re a fan of stoner comedies or simply crave an entertaining escape from reality, ‘Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay’ is a must-watch that will leave you rolling with laughter while subtly challenging your perception of society.

1. Friday (1995)

F. Gary Gray is known for directing movies celebrating the African-American subculture. His buddy stoner comedy, ‘Friday,’ has been regarded as one of the best specimens of the genre, according to various lists. With a cast ensemble headlined by Chris Tucker and Ice Cube, the movie follows Craig and Smokey in their casual shenanigans and daydreaming. They wish their lives were more exciting and their dreams come true shortly after. Following the encounter with their raunchy neighbors, the narrative spirals out of control. This movie should be your pick if you are looking for a high-voltage stoner movie.

Read More: Best Stoner Movies on Netflix