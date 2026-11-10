Anthony Hughes AKA Tony Huge: Where is the YouTuber Now?

One of the central figures in Hulu’s ‘Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death’ is Anthony Hughes, more popularly known as Tony Huge. He is a YouTuber who has reached millions of people through the popularisation of his ideas, which he terms “biohacking.” Through his videos, he promotes ways to optimize the human body and experimental approaches to improving physical appearance and health. In his videos, he promotes various methods of physical enhancement. The docuseries explores this world of extreme self-optimization, examining the culture surrounding Huge and the consequences of pushing the human body beyond its limits.

Anthony Hughes Moved from the US to Thailand Shortly After a Legal Interference

Charles Anthony Hughes was born on August 1, 1982, in Sacramento, California. He came from a well-to-do family, but beyond that, he has not shared much about his childhood. In the documentary, he revealed that his father wanted him to become a lawyer, although he was more inclined towards bodybuilding. He said he had always wanted to impress his father, but before he could do so, his father was diagnosed with cancer. Anthony recalled that it truly broke him to see his father lying in bed, connected to various tubes and dependent on medication. He said this experience was when he lost his faith in Western medicine.

By 2016, Anthony was making videos on YouTube, where he introduced himself as a lawyer under the name Dr. Tony Huge. He shared that he had allegedly built and sold the largest business and consumer bankruptcy law firm in Northern California. Through his YouTube channel, he began talking about steroids, SARMs, DNP and peptides. Although he routinely added disclaimers stating that these drugs were not fit for human consumption, he also spoke about the positive effects they had supposedly had on him. He eventually became the public face of a supplement and “research chemical” brand called Enhanced Athlete. In December 2017, the FDA and other agencies executed a search warrant at the company’s Sacramento-area facilities and seized SARM products.

Anthony’s role in the matter has been disputed, and he has maintained that he was simply the brand’s ambassador. He has also claimed that all legal claims arising from the issue have since allegedly been settled. A little while later, Anthony moved to Pattaya, Thailand. In the documentary, he explained that he chose to live there because he considered it a much freer society, where he could express his creativity more freely. He has amassed a huge following and is surrounded by several men. He admitted that he has been guiding them along the path of “biohacking.” He is also in an open relationship with several women, who are referred to as his “harem” in the documentary.

Anthony Hughes Came Under Scrutiny After a Fellow YouTuber’s Death

In 2021, when YouTuber Leo Rex died at Pattaya Lagoon Village in Pattaya, Thailand, he was staying with Anthony Hughes at the time. The two of them had made several videos about their lifestyle and even discussed similar ideas around masculinity. Online forums were subsequently flooded with speculation and questions about Leo’s death and the circumstances surrounding it. However, Anthony has never been named as a suspect or charged in connection with the case. The documentary also highlighted that several other men associated with Anthony have since died, including Connor Murphy in July 2026, whose death was ruled an accident. Anthony did not comment on the questions raised about these deaths. He maintained that as long as the men were following the guidance he allegedly provided, they were fine, adding that he could not be held responsible for all their actions.

Anthony Hughes Is Continuing His Influencing Work From Thailand Today

Anthony Hughes, now more popularly known as Dr. Tony Huge, continues to be based in Thailand. The title “Dr.” was taken by him on online forums, although he does not hold a medical degree. He has three daughters who live with him and his several girlfriends. He is also expecting another child in January 2027 and has shared that he is going to have a son, which he is particularly excited about. He has been featured in documentaries like the 2019 ‘Enhanced’ and ‘Generation Iron: Natty 4 Life,’ which was released in 2020.

According to his official website, Anthony continues to publish research and conduct experiments on himself. He has also maintained that he still holds an active California attorney’s license and has been admitted to the bar since 2007, a claim that has reportedly been verified by a few newspapers. His main YouTube channel was terminated in March 2023, which he has described as an instance of alleged censorship. Several of his other social media accounts have also faced restrictions or bans across different platforms, but he continues to have a substantial following.

https://www.instagram.com/tonyhuge/reel/Dea8dtBJCBW/

Around 173,000 people follow Anthony on Instagram alone. He regularly shares short vlogs about his life in Thailand, along with physical and fitness advice. However, he typically accompanies such content with a disclaimer stating that he is not a medical professional. Anthony takes considerable pride in the work he has done and the community he has built around it. He believes he has created a space for people who feel they do not fit into the modern world, particularly men who, in his view, find that contemporary ideas surrounding masculinity have become skewed.

Read More: Tonka Tomicic: Where is the Chilean TV Host Now?