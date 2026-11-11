Scott Cavell: How Did the Former Enhanced CEO Die?

Scott Cavell came to know Anthony Hughes when he was serving as the CEO of Enhanced Athlete, the company that was raided by federal authorities in 2017, following which Hughes left for Thailand. Although Hughes has denied having any formal involvement with the business, he has acknowledged that Cavell was a friend and that the two had worked together. Hulu’s ‘Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death’ mentions Cavell’s death in 2024 as part of a wider discussion about the speculation surrounding the deaths and disappearances of several people who were once close to Hughes.

Scott Cavell Had Been Convicted of Wire Fraud Before Becoming a CEO

Scott Cavell, a native of Sacramento, California (the same city where Anthony Hughes grew up), had several run-ins with the law. According to police reports and court filings, in 2009, he was involved in a multimillion-dollar mortgage scheme connected to Roseville-based Loomis Wealth Solutions. An FBI report states that he remained a fugitive until 2012, when he was arrested in Ireland. He spent nine months in an Irish prison before agreeing to be extradited to the US, where he pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Cavell was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay $7.4 million in restitution. He was released in 2016, after which he began working as the CEO of Enhanced Athlete. It is the supplement company that Anthony Hughes frequently endorsed on his social media platforms.

In December 2017, the FDA raided the company and seized its SARM products. According to news reports, officers also found receipts indicating a trip to a Nevada casino resort, as well as marijuana at Cavell’s home. He later tested positive for anabolic steroids, which constituted a violation of his probation order. In February 2018, he was arrested. Reports further state that Cavell signed a declaration identifying himself as Enhanced Athlete’s CEO and sole founder, while maintaining that Hughes was neither an officer, director, nor employee of the company and had no authority within it. In December 2018, Cavell admitted to five probation violations and remained behind bars.

Prosecutors handling the case stated that, between 2015 and 2017, Cavell and others marketed DNP as a fat burner while selling it as a fertilizer. They reportedly used a separate website to mislead the FDA about the product’s intended use. In February 2019, Cavell pleaded guilty to causing misbranded drugs to be introduced into interstate commerce. According to court filings, he admitted to controlling websites that marketed the drug as a supplement while simultaneously discouraging its use. In May 2019, he was sentenced to three years in prison.

Scott Cavell is Believed to Have Passed Away in a Hotel Room

Scott Cavell passed away on April 13, 2024. In the docuseries, producers told one of the people they interviewed that he had died in a hotel room from an alleged drug overdose. However, no news report or official obituary has confirmed this account. One of Cavell’s former acquaintances also said in the docuseries that they believed he would have known better than to take a lethal amount of a drug and suggested that they suspected foul play. Nevertheless, no criminal investigation is known to have been initiated in connection with his death. Following his passing, friends, particularly those from the fitness and gym communities, expressed their grief at losing someone they had cherished.

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