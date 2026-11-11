Coach Trevor: What Happened to the Underground Chemist?

When Anthony Hughes AKA Dr. Tony Huge, began growing his YouTube channel, there were a few people who were regularly seen by his side. One of them was a man who went by the name of Coach Trevor. In Hulu’s ‘Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death’, he is described as one of the earliest people Hughes was seen experimenting with drugs alongside on camera. However, little is known about him in the years since. The mystery surrounding Coach Trevor’s life and what followed after he started down this path is one of the aspects explored in the docuseries.

Coach Trevor Was One of the Earliest Associates of Anthony Hughes

Coach Trevor was described as an “underground chemist” for Anthony Hughes in the docuseries. Around the time Hughes, who had by then gained popularity online as Dr. Tony Huge, was associated with the Enhanced Athlete brand, there were a few people he frequently featured in his content. One of them was known as Coach Trevor. Hughes’s own website states that the two allegedly injected the peptides BPC-157 and TB-500 on camera in 2016. In one episode of the docuseries, a former associate of Hughes claimed that Trevor allegedly struggled with addiction issues and was “validating” the science Hughes was explaining. The associate added that he was one of the closest friends that the self-proclaimed doctor had.

In 2017, MuscleSport Media announced that Hughes and Trevor would be contributing a magazine column and hosting a monthly show on its television network, although neither project appears to have materialized. When asked what Trevor meant to him, Hughes described him as someone who did not want to be on camera and generally had a sad demeanor. He added that Trevor continued to spend time with the group despite his reluctance to appear on screen, allegedly because he wanted to experiment with drugs and explore “biohacking.” In one of the clips featured in the docuseries, Trevor was asked where he saw himself in 10 years. His response was, “Dead or in jail.”

Coach Trevor’s Whereabouts Are a Mystery to Those Who Knew Him

Coach Trevor reportedly traveled around the world with Anthony Hughes and several others, and was frequently featured on their channel, where he was seen working out and taking part in various activities. However, little is known about him, even among his former friends. He appears to have disappeared without a trace, and no investigation or other formal inquiry is known to have followed. Those featured in the docuseries said that, at some point, he simply stopped being in contact with them, and none of them knew what had happened to him. His whereabouts have since become a subject of speculation, particularly in light of the deaths of several former members of the group, some of which have been described as mysterious.

Read More: Anthony Hughes AKA Tony Huge: Where is the YouTuber Now?