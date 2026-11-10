Elon Muscular: Where is the YouTuber Now?

Hulu’s ‘Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death’ features the lives of several men’s fitness influencers based in Thailand. One of the most prominently featured is Elon Muscular, who initially describes himself as a member of Tony Huge’s group. However, as time passed, the documentary captured how his perspective began to evolve and how he started questioning certain practices and beliefs. This eventually led to his removal from the group. However, losing a friend after filming also prompted him to reflect on what he wanted to do next and what he had made of the entire experience.

Elon Muscular Was Shaken by the Death of a Close Friend

Elon Muscular grew up in South Brooklyn, New York, in a low-income household. He shared that five people lived together in a small, one-room space and that he had always believed he would never be able to make anything of his life. He also spoke about growing up without a father figure and how he eventually began experiencing suicidal thoughts. Looking for a way to find help, he turned to Google and came across a video by Anthony Hughes, better known online as Dr. Tony Huge. Elon said he felt that concepts such as “biohacking” could help him and admitted to becoming an ardent follower of Anthony’s work.

One day, he sent Anthony a message and was surprised to receive a reply. According to Elon, the internet personality allegedly invited him to join him in Pattaya, Thailand. At 19, Elon dropped out of school and flew to the country. He said he was taken in by the glamorous lifestyle and, in the documentary, credited Anthony with helping him build a muscular physique through alleged combinations of drugs. Elon later said that he worked for what was known as ‘Elevate 2.0’ and that he was happy when their podcasts and other content began performing well. He also said he made a lot of money during this period.

In 2023, when Leo Rex passed away and speculation surrounding the group increased, Elon said he was not particularly fazed by the developments. However, as filming continued, some of which was featured in the documentary, he began asking questions about other deaths within their circle, including those of Nick Weisser in 2018 and Josh Brooks in 2021. He said he questioned Anthony about whether their practices were safe but was instead allegedly ousted from the group. The death of Connor Murphy in July 2026, whom he had considered a close friend, deeply disturbed him. Elon said he still did not have all the answers but believed that distancing himself from the culture would help him find his own path and decide what he wanted from life.

Elon Muscular is a Proud Founder of a Multimedia Company Today

Elon Muscular has remained in the men’s fitness sphere, although he has now taken on the role of a coach and entrepreneur. He founded New Heroes Inc., a lifestyle and multimedia company dedicated to “making real media for real men.” The company currently offers three main products through his website: a research library, a free hero archetype quiz and a membership program. The library features “637 deep dives and 146 protocols across 12 areas,” including strength, recovery, metabolism, vitality, relationships, focus and looks. Each protocol focuses on a particular problem, outlining possible approaches alongside the research behind them.

The quiz helps users identify “one of ten hero archetypes,” while the membership provides access to the complete library, a quest-based app, a forum and direct interaction with Elon on weekdays. The app also turns individual protocols into 66-day quests. Through New Heroes, Elon promotes personal transformation and hopes to help other men find their paths, both professionally and personally. He is careful to clarify that his content is not medical advice. He also has a YouTube channel where he speaks about his experiences, nutrition and bodybuilding.

While he was still in Thailand, he ran other fitness programs, including The Gladiator, and gained considerable experience in the field. However, following the death of his friend Connor Murphy in July 2026, Elon appears to have taken a step back, sharing relatively little about his personal life. He has kept up his memories about the time he spent with Anthony Hughes, but has offered few details about where things stand today. In a recent statement, he wrote, “I saw the truth,” without providing much context. It appears that he may be forging a new path for himself, although what that will look like remains largely unclear.

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