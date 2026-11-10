Connor Murphy: How Did the Fitness Influencer Die?

In Hulu’s ‘Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death,’ the primary focus is on the influence that looksmaxxing influencers and bodybuilders have on the younger generation. The three-part docuseries chronicles the rise of Tony Huge and his community of biohackers, including Connor Murphy and Leo Longevity, all of whom experimented with steroids and illegal drugs to grow bigger muscles in a short amount of time. It also explores the mysterious death of Connot, who had gained popularity among the looksmaxxing community through his dedicated bodybuilding and fitness influencing.

Connor Murphy Allegedly Injected Liquid Gold Into His Body For Superhuman Abilities

Born on October 7, 1994, in Texas, Connor Michael Murphy grew up to be a popular fitness influencer and bodybuilder who earned his reputation in the looksmaxxing community because of his prominent jawline. On his YouTube channel, he uploaded videos of his over-the-top stunts, pranks, pick-up lines, and performance art, amassing more than 2.3 million subscribers over the years. Just like Leo Rex AKA Leo Longevity, Connor also lived at Tom Huge’s Pattaya compound for a while and formed a close bromance with Tom. After Leo’s mysterious death in 2023, he admittedly tried to become the next Leo Longevity.

Since around 2023, Connor had been in a relationship with someone identified only as Bee, but the couple spent most of their time apart due to complications. For instance, on May 1, 2024, the police were reportedly called at the residence where Connor lived with Bee after he began destroying household items and screaming incoherently. According to the show, Connor had also reportedly hit his girlfriend with a golf club. Around April 2026, the couple resumed living together under one roof in a lavish villa, valued at 22 million baht, in the Bang Phli District of Thailand’s Samut Prakan Province.

By July 2026, the bodybuilder and fitness influencer had allegedly begun injecting melted gold into his body, believing it would help him gain superhuman abilities and enhance his athletic performance. As per his friend Androgenic, Connor had “this theory that gold is some gatekept mineral by the higher-ups that allows you to tap into higher levels of consciousness and other dimensions if you ingest it.” A few weeks later, Connor reportedly went on an unexpected rampage in and around his luxurious rental home.

Connor Murphy Reportedly Went Into a Violent Rampage Moments Before His Death

On the afternoon of July 7, 2026, the authorities at Bang Phli Police Station were notified about an American man going on an erratic rampage and jumping into the village lake. It turned out to be Connor Murphy, who had also reportedly vandalized the interior of his luxury rental home with paint. His girlfriend, Bee, told the authorities that the paintings seemed to have appeared overnight while she had been sleeping in her room. She claimed that she had never witnessed him using drugs and that his frenzied behavior was something that had never happened before.

As the police spoke with the witnesses, they learned that Connor allegedly began displaying unusual behavior after getting out of a hired car near his house. A witness claimed that the fitness influencer also tried to ask a passing vehicle for a ride into the estate before shouting loudly and rolling around on the pavement. Surveillance footage of the lake showed that he jumped into the lake and swam until he became exhausted. Before the authorities could save him, he reportedly drowned. The divers went into the lake and, about half an hour later, recovered the remains of the 31-year-old bodybuilder about 20 meters from the shore.

There were no signs of assault or wounds found on the remains, which were sent to Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital for an autopsy. The medical examiner found a few abrasions and bruises, which were allegedly caused by rolling on the road. Upon searching his vehicle, the detectives discovered two unused syringes on the front seat and unidentified white pills inside his waist bag. After collecting the evidence from the scene, the US Embassy in Thailand was notified about the incident. As of September 2026, Connor’s death is believed to be accidental.

Read More: Anthony Hughes AKA Tony Huge: Where is the YouTuber Now?