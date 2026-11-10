Laith Algaz: Who Was Leo Longevity? How Did Leo Rex Die?

Hulu’s ‘Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death’ is a three-part crime documentary series that paints a portrait of masculinity in the influencer age, primarily through the eyes of the fitness influencer and biohacker Tony Huge. One of his associates was Laith Algaz, popularly known as Leo Longevity, who moved to Pattaya, Thailand, and formed a close bond with Tony. After spending several months in the coastal city, Laith unfortunately passed away under mysterious circumstances.

Leo Longevity Moved to Thailand After His Marriage Fell Apart

Born in 1988, Laith Abdallah Algaz, also known as “Leo Longevity” and “Leo Rex,” gained popularity through his YouTube channel called Leo and Longevity. The self-proclaimed masculinity biohacker and expert in penis enlargement uploaded videos about physical training, bodybuilding, experimental health supplements, and steroids, amassing more than 123,000 subscribers. Much of his fame and popularity was thanks to his videos about growing a supraphysiological penis.

The Colorado native was married to Lucie Colomb, with whom he shared a daughter. According to Lucie, Laith began showing his alleged abusive behavior when she got pregnant with their daughter in November 2021. It is alleged that he also controlled several aspects of her life, such as not letting her leave their apartment without his permission. Around 2022, Laith was allegedly battling drug and alcohol addiction, while allegedly being verbally and emotionally abusive towards her and their daughter. The wife then reportedly requested a restraining order against him and filed for a divorce.

She submitted a series of texts allegedly sent by Laith — “You should have lived to serve me instead of feeling sorry for yourself 24/7” and “I am happy with the way I treated you and believe you deserve much worse treatment…You deserve much worse. MUCH.” After the divorce, Laith relocated to Pattaya, Thailand, where he lived in one of the rooms of Tony Huge’s house. Born as Charles Anthony Hughes, Tony had been Laith’s inspiration as a fitness influencer and one of the reasons he had moved to Thailand. While developing an intense bromance with Tony, Laith allegedly screamed at and reprimanded Tony’s girlfriends. In 2023, as Connor Murphy entered the picture in Pattaya, he and Tony formed a close bond, which supposedly made Leo feel left out and complicated his relationship with Tony.

Leo Rex’s Mysterious Death is Still Under Investigation

For months, Laith Algaz, AKA Leo Rex and Leo Longevity, resided in Tony Huge’s Pattaya house in Bang Lamung district, and by January 2023, he reportedly began isolating himself and minimizing contact with others, including Tony. When Laith didn’t respond to text messages and calls, Tony visited the house on January 30, 2023, and allegedly found him dead on the bathroom floor. According to Tony, Laith had been spending time on his computer while getting high off cannabis. When the police arrived, they noticed that the property had been ransacked and Laith was partially clothed with dried blood around his nose and mouth. Although the 35-year-old biohacker was pronounced dead on the scene, his remains were moved to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for further investigation.

According to reports, Laith had multiple injuries around his left eye, knees, forehead, and ankle, and a small amount of alcohol in his system. The authorities estimated that he had been dead for approximately five hours before he was found. They also found different types of drugs in his room, including antidepressants, sleeping pills, steroids, bipolar disorder medication, cannabis, and more. The official cause of Laith’s death was reported as blunt force trauma to the head from a blunt object impact, causing a skull fracture. The autopsy report also suggested that his injuries were caused by another person. The police suspected Tony or Connor of being involved in the gruesome crime.

Following his death, his ex-wife, Lucie, urged the public to help her get to the bottom of the mystery surrounding Laith’s death. On October 24, 2023, she also uploaded a video to Laith’s YouTube channel discussing the same. She stated, “I’m going to continue my search for more information. There is still a reward out there for anyone who can provide anything insightful. I’m seeking your assistance in sharing this video. I’m aiming to capture the attention of the mainstream media again.” She believed that he was attacked by multiple people with an object that struck his head and caused internal bleeding, leading to his demise. To this day, the investigation into his mysterious death remains open.

Read More: Anthony Hughes AKA Tony Huge: Where is the YouTuber Now?