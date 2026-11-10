Josh Brooks: How Did He Die?

Hulu’s ‘Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death’ sheds light on the speculation surrounding the deaths of several men who were associated with YouTuber Anthony Hughes. Although most of these deaths were ruled accidental and did not lead to further investigations, questions about them continue to linger on online forums. One of the cases highlighted in the docuseries is that of Josh Brooks, a person who was publicly associated with and often seen alongside Anthony Hughes during his time in the US. Although little is known about the circumstances surrounding his passing, several questions about his death remain unanswered.

Josh Brooks Met Anthony Hughes Through a Tattoo Contest

Joshua “Josh” Daniel Brooks was born on September 4, 1980, in Marquette, Michigan. He and his siblings, Jeremiah, Rachel and Rebekkah, were raised by their single mother, Jacqueline Mary Brooks, in a humble household. After completing his schooling, Josh decided to join the United States Army, where he served as a Field Artillery Senior Sergeant. He completed three tours in Iraq and Korea and remained in the military for more than a decade. His years of service were marked by numerous awards and honors, including the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, six Army Commendation Medals, six Army Achievement Medals and the Air Force Achievement Medal, among several others.

After leaving the service, Josh struggled with PTSD, as some of his acquaintances shared in the documentary. He had a good support system in his five children, Trystan, Madison, Daniella, Christian and Joshua, although there were times when he continued to struggle. It appears that he eventually began consuming content created by Anthony Hughes, aka Dr. Tony Huge, about “biohacking.” According to the documentary, Josh won a tattoo contest, through which he came into contact with the group and began spending time with them. He appeared in several YouTube videos and was also featured on a few podcasts. In one clip shown in the documentary, Anthony referred to Josh as one of his “proteges” and described him as someone who was “biohacking.”

Josh Brooks’ Death Has Continued to Raise Many Speculations

Anthony Hughes moved to Thailand around 2017, but not much is known about Joshua Brooks’ life in the years that followed. Josh passed away on May 3, 2021, in Medellín, Colombia. His official obituary described his death as the result of a “tragic accident.” However, several people in the documentary questioned the circumstances surrounding his passing and described it as mysterious. His death has since become a subject of controversy, particularly when considered alongside the deaths of other people who were previously associated with Anthony. There was no criminal case or investigation into Josh’s death, and no one has been named as a suspect in connection with it.

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