Anthony Simonsen’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Professional Bowler?

With Anthony Simonsen being the son of two fun-loving regular league bowlers, it’s no surprise that he took up the sport at an incredibly early age, as evidenced in HBO’s ‘Born to Bowl.’ He reportedly had natural skills and remarkable intuition almost from the get-go, but the fact that he learned to hone them early on is why he is considered among the best of the best. He has dominated the industry over the years as a two-handed professional, making many very curious about his overall winnings, sponsorship deals, and financial affluence.

How Did Anthony Simonsen Earn His Money?

Anthony Simonsen was purportedly competing in local and collegiate-level tournaments before he was even a teenager, where he quickly proved his mettle through his consistency. He thus didn’t hesitate to transform into a full-time bowling athlete at the tender age of 15, after he sadly lost his mother and then dropped out of high school — he needed it “to survive.” According to his accounts, he dealt with grief by either working night shifts at Plano Super Bowl or driving to as many tournaments as possible before dedicating each match to his mother.

Anthony eventually became a member of the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) at the age of 17 in 2014, following which he began competing in the big leagues of events and tournaments. He started out in the regional circuit, winning two titles as a non-member and then letting his confidence, foul mouth, intensity, ingenuity, and shine through in every single match-up. That’s how he secured a win at the 2015 USBC Open Doubles Championships at age 18, which inadvertently earned him a spot on the National Bowling Team (Team USA) from 2016 to 2021.

The ensuing years were just as eventful for Anthony as he won his first PBA title at the 2016 Doubles Championship, which he followed with another win at the USBC Solo Masters mere months later. According to reports, the latter victory made the Texan native the youngest player ever at 19 years and 39 days to secure a major PBA title, and he proudly holds this historic record to this day. He then won the 2017 World Bowling Tour, the 2017 Xtra Frame Wilmington Open, the 2018 Xtra Frame Gene Carter’s Open, the 2018 FloBowling Wolf Open, and the 2019 Players Championship.

Anthony’s consistency throughout these years was his biggest advantage, as he also appeared in countless other championship rounds (that he didn’t win), a trend that continued over time. As a result, he secured the 2019 Bear Open, the 2019 Bowlero Elite Series, and the Weber Cup with Team USA in both 2019 and 2020. His next title win after several runner-up or top-5 seed positions came at the 2021 Tour Finals, despite him starting to struggle with back pain.

Anthony followed it all up with wins at the 2022 US Open, 2022 USBC Masters, and 2023 Wichita Classic before defending his Masters in 2023. During this period, he became one of the handful of bowlers in history to win multiple Masters titles and both the US Open and the Masters in the same year. Then came his securing the 2023 Storm Striking Against Breast Cancer (SSABC) Mixed Doubles, 2024 Missouri Classic, 2024 Tour Finals, 2024 SSABC Mixed Doubles, and 2026 Illinois Classic.

Anthony Simonsen’s Net Worth

Although Anthony has been a professional bowler for close to 12 years as of writing, he has been competing ever since he was a young boy, and it shows. He is an undeniable master at his craft despite his recent health concerns regarding his back, so it’s almost given that he has accumulated significant wealth. However, it’s imperative to note that since bowling is not yet very mainstream, the only money for a player is through sponsors and wins, which the 29-year-old fortunately has plenty of.

In fact, as of writing, Anthony has a total of 17 PBA Tour Titles (5 of which are Major Championships), 7 PBA Regional Tour Titles, and a European Bowling Tour Title from 2018. According to records, he earned $26,030 in 2015, $143,277 in 2016, $83,184 in 2017, $124,825 in 2018, $124,825 in 2019, and $131,330 in 2020 despite it not being a full season owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Then, he bagged $188,325 in 2021, $274,975 in 2022, $347,500 in 2023, $235,850 in 2024, and $111,350 in 2025 for a total of $1,837,986 (close to $2 million) in 12 years.

Anthony’s biggest wins in terms of earnings have been the 2022 US Open, the 2022 USBC Masters, and the 2023 USBC Masters because he won $100,000 each from these tournaments. Otherwise, he made between $10,000 and $50,000. We should also mention that he is sponsored by several renowned brands, including Roto Grip, Vise Grips, 3G, and Coolwick, which also affect his value. Therefore, taking all these aspects into consideration, along with his career expenses in terms of travel and stay, lifestyle or health expenses, side hustle as a forklift driver, and potential assets as well as investments, we believe Anthony’s net worth to be close to $1.5 million.

Read More: Kyle Troup’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Professional Bowler?