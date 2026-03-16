Kyle Troup’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Professional Bowler?

As the son of 8-time National Title/Tour winner and Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) Hall of Famer Guppy Tro up, Kyle Troup often claims he essentially grew up in the bowling lanes. It was thus no surprise when he picked up a ball at the age of 8, only for it to be so heavy he supported it from below with his other end, unaware it would end up becoming his signature style. That’s because he fell in love with the sport to such an extent that he soon decided to turn pro, following which he earned the moniker of “Pro with the Fro” thanks to his hairstyle.

How Did Kyle Troup Earn His Money?

Kyle was merely 17 years old in 2008 when he became a member of the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), yet it wasn’t until 2015 that he started competing full-time on the National Tour. However, according to his own accounts in HBO’s ‘Born to Bowl,’ his first ever professional job was at a Wendy’s in his hometown of Taylorsville, North Carolina, which he managed for 7 years. He actually spent his first 5 years as a recognized bowler, competing mostly in Regional Tour events close to home so that he could work his regular job whenever there were no events.

Therefore, a week after Kyle earned his first title at the age of 19 at the 2010 Fort Jackson, South Carolina Regional, he was back at Wendy’s to hold up the fort and serve frosty’s. He did the same after he was named PBA Southern Region Player of the Year in both 2013 and 2014 before eventually deciding to compete at a higher level starting from 2015. Little did he know he would not only end up reaching the championship round 4 times (out of 5) but also win the PBA Wolf Open in Shawnee, Oklahoma, for his first PBA Tour title.

Kyle’s sophomore year wasn’t as successful, but he came back with a bang in 2017 as he secured his second pro title with the PBA Doubles Championship alongside Jesper Svensson. He followed this up with his third title at the Storm Lucky Larsen Masters in Sweden in 2018 before further proving his mettle in the 2019 PBA League as a part of the winning team, the Portland Lumberjacks. Then, in 2020, he was arguably on track for his best year yet after winning the Jonesboro Open, the Doubles Championship, and the PBA Tour Finals, but the season was sadly cut short owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kyle thankfully managed to keep the momentum going when the sport returned in 2021, winning the East Region finals for the Players Championship before claiming the Championship itself. He then won a PBA Playoff event, which he followed with another win in 2022 before ultimately managing to secure a win at the PBA Tour Finals in 2023. Kyle kept up his success by winning the 2024 US Open for the very first time and then also won the 2024 Just Bare PBA Indiana Classic. He is also sponsored by brands like Storm and Vise Grips.

Kyle Troup’s Net Worth

Since Kyle has been actively serving as a professional bowler for the past two decades, it goes without saying that he has managed to accumulate significant wealth for himself over the years. However, it’s imperative to note that, because bowling is not yet considered a mainstream sporting event despite the fact that the final two rounds of the PBA Tour are televised, there is little money in it. In fact, only the winners are awarded a cash prize based on the event; the other bowlers often rely on their sponsorships or side hustles to make ends meet.

Therefore, from what we can tell, Kyle had a good stint as a Wendy’s manager, as he likely earned around $50,000 a year for all his hard work. As for his bowling career, with a total of 2 PBA Titles, he has earned a total of $718,498 in winnings. He was awarded $10,000 at the 2015 PBA Wolf Open, $24,000 ($12,000 each) at the 2017 Doubles Championship, $16,498 at the 2018 Storm Lucky Larsen Masters, and $30,00 at the 2020 PBA Jonesboro Open.

Kyle also secured $30,000 ($15,000 each) at the 2020 Doubles Championship, $30,000 at the 2020 PBA Tour Finals, $250,000 at the 2021 PBA Players Championship, and $100,000 at the 2021 PBA Playoffs. He then earned another $100,000 at the 2022 PBA Playoffs, $30,000 at the 2023 PBA Tour Finals, $100,000 at the 2024 US Open, and $25,000 at the 2024 Indiana Classic. Therefore, taking all these aspects into consideration, along with his regional wins, career expenses in terms of travel and stay, potential assets, investments, as well as returns, and lifestyle expenses as a family man, we believe Kyle Troup’s net worth to be in the range of $500,000.

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