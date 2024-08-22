Antony J. Bowman to Direct ‘Game On’ Next

Antony J. Bowman is set to make his horror film debut! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the filmmaker will direct the feature ‘Game On’ next based on his own screenplay. The principal photography for the project will start in Los Angeles, California, in October. Sofia Masson and Adam Gibson will star in the movie, with Bowman, Kris Black, and Todd Slater on board as the producers.

Previously titled ‘The Harvest Game,’ the film revolves around Luke and Abby, a couple who escape from Las Vegas and go on a serene desert road trip together. While stopping at a desolate gas station, they are greeted by a seemingly sweet and kind-hearted woman. As introductions are made, she courteously offers them accommodation to stay for the night before continuing their journey. Night falls, and the two enter their room, feeling a sense of unease. Little do they know that they have fallen into the woman’s horrifying trap. She intends to harvest their organs for her gruesome trafficking business, turning the couple’s relaxing vacation into a nightmare.

Bowman is a writer and director known for helming the 2017 action comedy ‘Blackmail,’ starring Taryn Manning and Diane Farr. He also directed the Hugh Jackman-led romantic comedy ‘Paperback Hero’ and the comedy film ‘Cappuccino.’ He previously worked with Adam Gibson on ‘Rachel VA,’ a presentation sample pilot for a dark-comedy series in which a woman’s life is taken over by her AI assistant.

Gibson is an Australian-born actor who honed his craft in theater. He made his television debut as Trevor Jones in ‘All Saints’ and starred as Silver Fox in ‘The Moodys.’ He has since performed in ‘Skin Deep’ as Jonathan, ‘Deviants’ as Pierre, and ‘SEAL Team’ as a weapons division officer. Masson is an up-and-coming actress who most recently garnered attention for portraying Kayla in ‘On the Run,’ which sees two sisters trying to escape their family’s past and the deadly criminals chasing them. Her other film credits include Tubi’s ‘Castaways,’ ‘The Last Deal,’ ‘Before it Ends,’ ‘Girls Getaway Gone Wrong 2,’ and ‘Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story.’

Los Angeles’s arid landscapes will be the perfect backdrop for the couple’s desert vacation in the horror thriller. ‘The Last Stop in Yuma County’ is another independent film that unfolds around a single gas station. It was filmed at the Four Aces Movie Ranch, north of Los Angeles. Horror movies shot in and around the city include ‘MaXXXine,’ ‘Night Swim,’ ‘Nope,’ ‘Us,’ and Netflix’s ‘Army of the Dead.’

