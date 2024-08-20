Bill Nighy and Maisie Williams’ ‘500 Miles’ Begins Filming in Dublin and Kerry in October

Bill Nighy and Maisie Williams are heading to Ireland this October! The two, along with Roman Griffin Davis, lead the cast of Morgan Matthews’ upcoming film, ‘500 Miles.’ Filming for this project, penned by Malcolm Campbell, is set to kick off in Dublin and Kerry.

The film, billed as a “thrilling road movie filled with heart, wit, and wonder,” tells the story of a fractured family that must reunite when 16-year-old Finn and his energetic younger brother Charlie flee their troubled home in England, setting off on a journey to find their estranged grandfather on Ireland’s rugged and beautiful west coast. Bill Nighy takes on the role of the grandfather, while Maisie Williams has been cast as Kait, a lively street artist who becomes part of the adventurous journey across sea and land. Davis will portray 16-year-old Finn.

Matthews often crafts films centered on children in challenging environments. His latest project, ‘The Railway Children Return,’ tells the story of a group of children evacuated to a Yorkshire village during World War II, where they meet a young soldier far from home. Prior to this, he directed the documentary ‘Williams,’ which delves into the life of Sir Frank Williams and chronicles the remarkable journey of the Williams Formula 1 team, from its founding to the present day.

‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams recently portrayed Catherine Dior in ‘The New Look,’ a series that delves into the rise of Christian Dior as he overtakes Coco Chanel and revitalizes the world with his iconic influence on beauty and fashion. In the docudrama ‘Pistol,’ which centers on the band Sex Pistols, she played the role of Jordan. Williams’ other notable work includes roles in ‘Gen: Lock’ and ‘The Owners.’

Bill Nighy was recently featured in Arkasha Stevenson’s horror film ‘The First Omen,’ playing Cardinal Lawrence. The film revolves around a woman who begins to question her faith upon discovering a horrifying conspiracy to birth evil incarnate in Rome. In ‘The Beautiful Game,’ Nighy portrayed Mal, in a movie that promotes ending homelessness by organizing an annual football tournament known as The Homeless World Cup. He is also set to appear as Dr. L in the upcoming series ‘Lazarus.’ Additionally, Nighy’s other forthcoming project, ‘Joy,’ currently in post-production, explores the story of three pioneering individuals—a nurse, a scientist, and a surgeon—who face significant opposition in their quest to achieve the world’s first test tube baby, Louise Joy Brown.

Roman Griffin Davis rose to fame starring as the titular Jojo in ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ a role that catapulted him into the spotlight. He has since appeared in ‘Silent Night,’ playing Art. The film centers on Nell (Keira Knightley), Simon (Matthew Goode), and their three sons, who are preparing to host a seemingly ideal Christmas gathering with friends and family, only to face the grim reality that everyone is doomed to die.

‘Bad Sisters,’ a story centered on familial relationships, was set against the backdrop of Dublin. Another recent project filmed in Dublin, ‘The Quiet Girl,’ tells the story of a neglected girl who is sent away from her troubled family. Meanwhile, Kerry has previously hosted major franchise films such as ‘Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens’ and ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.’

