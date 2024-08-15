Tyler Perry to Direct ‘Sisters in Italy’ For Netflix

Tyler Perry is making another movie for Netflix! The Cinemaholic has learned that the writer-director will helm ‘Sisters in Italy’ for the streaming giant. The principal photography for the film will start in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 20 and conclude on October 18. The plot and cast have not been announced yet.

Perry, known as a pioneer in producing films and TV that reflect African American culture, has a close working relationship with Netflix. In October 2023, he formalized their partnership under a multi-year first-look deal that contracts him to create eight films for the streaming giant over four years. The movies he has already made for Netflix are ‘A Fall from Grace,’ ‘A Madea Homecoming,’ ‘Mea Culpa,’ and his passion project ‘A Jazzman’s Blues.’ His upcoming film ‘Six Triple Eight’ will chronicle the World War II true story of the 6888th Battalion, which comprised 855 women who joined the war effort and exceeded expectations despite facing hardships and discrimination.

The deal between Perry and Netflix was expanded in February 2024 to include TV series in the mix, deepening their partnership. As part of the agreement, he is developing ‘Beauty in Black,’ a 16-episode drama he writes and directs. The hour-long episodes of the show center on two women who inadvertently cross paths. One of them runs a prosperous business, while the other is booted from her mother’s house.

Along with producer DeVon Franklin, Perry unveiled plans to create faith-based films for Netflix, the first of them being ‘R&B.’ The film is a retelling of the biblical love story of Ruth and Boaz from a modern lens. Transporting us to Tennessee, the story follows Ruth as she departs from the Atlanta music scene to care for an elderly widow, find love, and gain a mother she never had. “I’m so excited to be working with DeVon on this and future projects,” Perry said in a statement. “I think in this polarizing world, and at a time where the world seems to be growing colder every day, we both share the common goal of wanting to spread some good. And there’s no better place than Netflix,” he added.

Most of Perry’s films are shot in Atlanta, especially since the multi-hyphenated creator owns an eponymous movie studio in the city. As one of the largest film production facilities in the country, the studio has galvanized the filming industry in the region, with other filmmakers utilizing its services as well. The facility is highlighted by its scale replica of The White House, which has been used extensively in Perry’s ‘The Oval.’ Other productions shot in the Atlanta-based studio include ‘Mea Culpa,’ ‘A Fall from Grace,’ ‘A Jazzman’s Blues,’ and ‘Daddy’s Little Girls.’

