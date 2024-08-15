Wendy Jo Carlton to Direct ‘Lucy is a Loser’ Next

Wendy Jo Carlton will soon bring us the tale of the troubled Lucy! The Cinemaholic has learned that the director will helm the feature film ‘Lucy is a Loser’ next. Chicago, Illinois, will host the movie’s production, which will commence on September 3. Carlton also penned the screenplay.

The plot revolves around the titular Lucy Gatlin, a lesbian drummer grappling with her past as she embarks on a challenging journey to create her first solo album while coming to terms with sobriety. The movie is billed as a dark comedy in which Lucy faces a whirlwind of complications, including a vengeful ex-girlfriend, a charming but distracting artist who has developed a crush on her, and the unexpected posthumous influence of her late Aunt Julia. Lucy’s aunt’s will reveals a surprising bequest that may offer more than just financial relief, which turns around her quest for personal and professional redemption.

Carlton is best known for ‘Hannah Free,’ starring two-time Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress Sharon Gless. The film revolves around the lifelong relationship cherished by an independent spirit and the woman she calls “home.”

Carlton’s latest project, ‘Good Kisser,’ dives into the complications of relationships with a provocative twist. The film follows Jenna and Kate, a couple seeking to rekindle the excitement in their two-year romance by inviting a captivating stranger into their lives. This bold experiment reveals underlying issues and vulnerabilities. With Rachel Paulson as Kate and Kari Alison Hodge as Jenna, the film explores how the introduction of a new dynamic can unearth the deeper, often unsettling truths within a partnership.

Carlton also wrote and directed the web series ‘Easy Abby,’ which centers on Abby, a habitual seducer grappling with an anxiety disorder. The show delves into the nuances of romance and its inherent tensions through the protagonist’s experiences. Set against the backdrop of Chicago, the narrative offers endearing yet flawed characters navigating the awkward and alluring aspects of relationships. The series offers a candid exploration of romantic anxieties and assumptions, balancing moments of humor with genuine emotional depth.

Carlton’s projects often tackle same-sex relationships, drug abuse, and mental health issues, offering nuanced and impactful explorations of these themes. Many of her previous projects made use of Chicago’s vibrant urban landscape, including films like ‘Jamie and Jessie Are Not Together’ and ‘Hannah Free.’ Additionally, the city hosted the filming of FX on Hulu’s ‘The Bear‘ and Apple TV+’s ‘Dark Matter.’

