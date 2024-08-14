Yul Vazquez and William Sadler to Star in Caleb Phillips’ ‘Imposters’

Yul Vazquez and William Sadler will bring their decades-long acting experience to Caleb Phillips’ latest directorial effort! The Cinemaholic has learned that the two actors have joined the cast of the horror feature ‘Imposters.’ The film’s principal photography will start in Massachusetts in mid-October 2024 and wrap up in about four weeks. Phillips also wrote the screenplay.

The movie will introduce us to Paul and Marie, whose infant son disappears during a housewarming party. Likely taken by one of the guests from his crib, they search for the baby for weeks but come up empty-handed. One fateful night, a stranger turns up at their door, introducing himself as Orson. He tells the grieving parents about a cave that can return their child to them. While Paul dismisses Orson, Marie heads to the cave on her own. She returns, covered in blood and holding a baby, who appears to be Theo. A shocked Paul fails to get any answers from her since she can’t seem to remember what happened, arousing suspicion in his mind. He soon begins to realize that the baby his wife brought back may not be their son and that she may also know it.

Vazquez is a prolific Cuban performer known for his portrayal of Petey Kilmer in Apple TV+’s ‘Severance,’ ‘Yunis Sablo’ in HBO’s ‘The Outsider,’ José Battle in ‘Godfather of Harlem,’ and John Reyes in Netflix’s ‘Russian Doll.’ He most recently starred as Nestor Cabal in MGM+’s ‘Hotel Cocaine,’ Hector in AMC’s ‘Parish,’ and Bernard Barker in HBO’s ‘White House Plumbers.’ His upcoming performances include Ray Martinez in ‘The Lost Bus,’ which chronicles the nation’s deadliest wildfire in a century and the stories of those who stepped up and helped save lives. He will also star in ‘People Not Places,’ which follows an aging woman who forms an unlikely friendship with a homeless man while attempting to reconcile with her son.

Sadler is a seasoned actor who began honing his craft through theater and made a name for himself with his work in ‘Die Hard 2’ as Stuart, ‘Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey’ as the Grim Reaper, ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ as Heywood, and ‘The Mist’ as Jim. He recently portrayed Gene McCusker in Max’s ‘Full Circle,’ Jerrold Breen in ‘Hit Man: Secrets of Lies,’ Judge Nilsson in Paramount+’s ‘The Good Fight,’ and Gilbert McCalister in ‘She Came from the Woods.’ Sadler has plenty of horror film experience under his belt and will be invaluable in bringing the suspenseful narrative of ‘Imposters’ to life.

The film is Caleb J. Phillips’ sophomore feature, and he previously showed off his penchant for tension-building in the thrilling short films ‘Play Me’ and ‘Other Side of the Box.’ When he heads to Massachusetts to begin filming the movie, it will join several chilling horror titles shot in the state, including ‘Tarot,’ ‘Thanksgiving,’ ‘The New Mutants,’ and ‘American Horror Story.’

