8 Horror Movies Like Thanksgiving You Cannot Miss

‘Thanksgiving,’ helmed by director Eli Roth, unfolds as a slasher flick inspired by Roth’s own mock trailer featured in ‘Grindhouse’ (2007). This cinematic endeavor, the third to spring from the mock trailers of ‘Grindhouse,’ boasts a cast including Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, and more. Following a Black Friday calamity, a sinister figure named “John Carver” surfaces in Plymouth, Massachusetts. This enigmatic serial killer, fueled by a dark plan, sets out to transform the town’s residents into a morbid Thanksgiving carving board. The film weaves suspense and horror against the backdrop of post-shopping chaos and holiday dread, and here are 8 more movies like ‘Thanksgiving’ that you must see.

8. New Year’s Evil (1980)

‘New Year’s Evil’ directed by Emmett Alston is a slasher film that unfolds during a live New Year’s Eve television broadcast. As the countdown to midnight progresses, a sinister caller informs the host that he plans to commit a murder at the stroke of every midnight across different time zones. The film weaves suspense and tension as the clock ticks down to the ultimate climax. Linking to ‘Thanksgiving,’ both movies share the slasher genre, exploring the darker sides of seemingly festive occasions with a mysterious and relentless antagonist, turning holidays into harrowing experiences for their unsuspecting victims.

7. Urban Legend (1998)

Directed by Jamie Blanks, ‘Urban Legend’ is a horror film that explores a series of murders on a college campus, each inspired by popular urban legends. The cast includes Jared Leto, Alicia Witt, and Rebecca Gayheart. Similar to ‘Thanksgiving,’ ‘Urban Legend’ delves into the dark side of seemingly ordinary settings, infusing suspense and horror into familiar scenarios. While ‘Thanksgiving’ focuses on a holiday turned deadly, ‘Urban Legend’ takes everyday tales and transforms them into nightmarish realities, connecting the horror of folklore with the terrifying events that unfold, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

6. There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021)

Directed by Patrick Brice, ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House‘ is a horror thriller based on Stephanie Perkins’ novel. The plot revolves around a killer who exposes students’ darkest secrets before murdering them in a small town. While the setting and premise differ, both films share a theme of concealed danger amidst seemingly ordinary situations. In ‘Thanksgiving,’ it’s the holiday-turned-horror, while ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’ unveils a deadly secret in a high school community. Both movies tap into suspense, transforming familiar environments into chilling landscapes where the line between safety and peril blurs.

5. Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984)

In ‘Silent Night, Deadly Night,’ director Charles E. Sellier Jr. unwraps a chilling tale of holiday horror centered around Christmas. Billy’s traumatic upbringing propels him into a murderous Santa Claus persona, adding a sinister layer to the festive season. While not Thanksgiving-themed, this film, like ‘Thanksgiving,’ capitalizes on the contrast between the holiday spirit and gruesome events. Both movies exploit the unexpected darkness that can emerge in celebrations, showcasing how the veneer of tradition can unravel into terrifying scenarios, linking the seemingly joyful occasions with unexpected and unsettling outcomes.

4. Trick ‘r Treat (2007)

In Michael Dougherty’s ‘Trick ‘r Treat,’ Halloween becomes the backdrop for a tapestry of interconnected horror stories. Set in a small town, the film explores the consequences of breaking Halloween traditions. While distinctly centered on Halloween, it shares thematic elements with ‘Thanksgiving,’ as both films delve into the darker facets of holidays. ‘Trick ‘r Treat’ utilizes an anthology format to intertwine tales of mischief and malevolence on Halloween night, echoing ‘Thanksgiving’s’ exploration of the ominous shadows lurking beneath the surface of festive occasions. Each film serves as a cautionary tale, unraveling the complexities hidden behind the guise of celebration.

3. Black Christmas (2019)

‘Black Christmas‘ is a modern reimagining of the classic slasher, directed by Sophia Takal. Starring Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, and Cary Elwes, it follows a group of sorority sisters who combat a mysterious stalker during the Christmas holidays. While distinct in setting, the film, like ‘Thanksgiving,’ injects horror into a festive period, challenging the notion of safety and celebration. Both films use holidays as a canvas for terror, exploring the vulnerability that accompanies joyous occasions. ‘Black Christmas’ and ‘Thanksgiving’ share a thematic thread, unraveling the potential horrors concealed beneath the cheer of seasonal festivities

2. Friday the 13th (2009)

In the blood-soaked tapestry of horror, ‘Friday the 13th‘ and ‘Thanksgiving’ share a thematic kinship by plunging audiences into the depths of terror within familiar settings. ‘Thanksgiving’ spins horror from a holiday gone awry, and ‘Friday the 13th,’ under the direction of Marcus Nispel, resurrects the legendary slasher franchise at Camp Crystal Lake. Both films hinge on the malevolent presence of a relentless killer—be it the Thanksgiving-carving maniac or the iconic Jason Voorhees—transforming ordinary environments into haunting battlegrounds. ‘Friday the 13th’ becomes a visceral dance of survival, mirroring ‘Thanksgiving’s’ exploration of horror lurking beneath the veneer of tradition and celebration.

1. My Bloody Valentine (1981)

For fans of holiday-themed horror like ‘Thanksgiving,’ ‘My Bloody Valentine’ (1981), directed by George Mihalka, is a must-watch. This Canadian slasher film unfolds in the mining town of Valentine Bluffs, where a tragic mining accident on Valentine’s Day prompts a series of gruesome murders. Starring Paul Kelman, Lori Hallier, and Neil Affleck, the film blends suspense and gore as the town is terrorized by a killer in mining gear. The suspenseful plot, atmospheric setting, and creative kills make ‘My Bloody Valentine’ a cult classic in the slasher genre. If you enjoyed the blend of holiday festivities turned sinister in ‘Thanksgiving,’ the suspenseful and chilling atmosphere of ‘My Bloody Valentine’ is sure to captivate your horror-loving senses.

