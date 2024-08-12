Vincent Kartheiser and Laura Wiggins to Star in Landon Ashworth’s ‘Go On’

Vincent Kartheiser and Laura Wiggins will be part of Landon Ashworth’s first feature in over a decade! The Cinemaholic has learned that the performers have joined the cast of the drama film ‘Go On.’ The movie’s shooting will take place in Montezuma, New Mexico, between September 6 and 26, 2024. Ashworth will also star in the project alongside Kartheiser and Wiggins.

The plot revolves around Jim (Ashworth) and Zac (Kartheiser), who find themselves on a forest fire-burned mountain, which can be seen as purgatory, where they meet various lost souls. They help each other process baggage from their previous lives to transition to the afterlife. Among Jim’s main reasons for being there is Jennifer, a beautiful woman with whom he shared tender moments in his past life. Jim and Zac meet other discontented souls, conversing with them and making an impact that helps them ascend into the afterlife. The narrative will explore how a simple conversation can sometimes help us escape limbo and move on.

Kartheiser is well known for portraying the irascible executive Pete Campbell in AMC’s period drama ‘Mad Men.’ He recently took up the mantle of Scarecrow in Max’s ‘Titans,’ led the sci-fi mystery ‘Ultrasound’ as Glen, and played Samuel Greenwood in Sky’s ‘Das Boot.’

Wiggins is an actress and singer who garnered recognition with her performance as Karen Jackson in Showtime’s dark comedy series ‘Shameless.’ She also played Irene Quinn in ‘The Tomorrow People,’ Lynette Winters in ‘20th Century Women,’ and Faith in ‘Rings.’ Her latest work includes ‘Bloody Bites,’ ‘The Trap Door at the Edge of the Universe,’ ‘InstaPsycho,’ and ‘Stand!’

Ashworth is a writer, director, and actor well-experienced in all three departments. He made his acting debut with his performance as Josh in ‘One Tree Hill,’ and he has since appeared as Gabe Ely in Netflix’s ‘Space Force,’ Donald Killian in FOX’s ‘The Resident,’ and Ken in ‘Becoming Bond.’ He served as the main writer and director of the IFC sketch comedy show ‘Comedy Sketch TV Time, Okay?’ The filmmaker also directed ‘Jurassic: Stoned Age,’ ‘The Clan,’ and ‘Human Resources.’

Ashworth is on the autism spectrum and has a background in aviation with a BS in Astronautics and a PhD in astrophysics. According to the filmmaker, his lens of autism helps him shape stories that are unique and a world apart from those of neurotypical writers.

Known for its rugged landscapes and striking mountain vistas, Montezuma will become the perfectly picturesque yet haunting location that enhances the film’s exploration of existential themes and emotional journeys. The city was hit by the 2022 Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire, which was the most destructive in New Mexico’s history, leaving behind charred forests and hillsides, which we may see in ‘Go On.’ A hidden gem of a filming location, Montezuma can be seen as the backdrop of only a handful of movies, including ‘The Evil,’ ‘Georgia O’Keeffe,’ and ‘Atari: Game Over.’

