Hemky Madera to Star in Steven Bauer’s ‘My Uncle’s Movie’

Natalia Cabral has rounded up the cast of her latest feature with a veteran actor! Hemky Madera has joined the drama film ‘My Uncle’s Movie.’ The shooting of the movie will start in the Dominican Republic in the summer. As revealed earlier, Cabral is directing the project with a screenplay she co-wrote with Oriol Estrada. Madera will star alongside Steven Bauer, Félix Germán, and Maia Otero.

The plot revolves around a niece who reconnects with her estranged uncle, who is the producer of an action film she directs. As past conflicts resurface, the funding for the movie falls through, leading to the project’s collapse. Ultimately, they discover that mending their relationship offers them both a chance to move forward and find meaning in their lives marked by setbacks.

Cabral’s most recent work, ‘A Film About Couples,’ explores the tensions and challenges that arise when filmmakers who make a documentary about love begin to question their relationship and the nature of cinema. She also directed ‘Miriam Lies,’ a film about a 15-year-old girl grappling with the difficulty of revealing her online boyfriend’s race to her family, featuring Frank Perozo and Roger Wasserman.

Additionally, Cabral co-directed ‘El sitio de los sitios,’ a documentary that, with a touch of irony, captures fleeting moments in the lives of tourists, workers, and locals amid the construction of an artificial beach in the Caribbean. Her earlier work includes the documentary ‘Tú y yo,’ which portrays the fraught but ultimately reliant relationship between an elderly widow and her maid as they navigate their isolated life together in Santo Domingo. Notably, the duo of Cabral and Estrada have previously worked on ‘A Film About Couples,’ ‘Miriam Lies,’ ‘El sitio de los sitios,’ ‘Tú y Yo,’ and the short film ‘Lejos.’

Madera’s latest role is in Apple TV+’s comedy series ‘Acapulco,’ in which he plays Older Memo. The show follows a young Mexican man’s exciting opportunity to work at a top resort in Acapulco, only to discover that the job comes with unexpected complexities. The actor starred as Santiago Perez in the action thriller ‘Muzzle,’ directed by John Stalberg Jr. The film centers on Jake Rosser, who, after his dog is killed, delves into a dark underworld to find those responsible. Madera has also appeared in recent shows such as ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ and ‘Kaleidoscope.’

Bauer recently appeared in ‘Beautiful Wedding’ as Sancho. The film centers on Abby and Travis, who find themselves unexpectedly married after a wild night in Las Vegas and embark on a honeymoon in Mexico with friends and family. The actor starred as Alexander Santiago in Kader Ayd’s thriller ‘A Day Like a Week,’ which revolves around Stan Truman’s intricate recounting of a bizarre and unsettling night that affected him and his family. Additionally, Bauer is recognized for his role as Don Eladio in ‘Better Call Saul.’ Germán is known for his appearances in ‘Broken Island’ and ’15 Hours,’ while the project marks Otero’s first feature film appearance.

