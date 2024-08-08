Ben Shenkman Cast in Raúl Castillo’s ‘The Auction’

Ben Shenkman has stepped aboard William Atticus Parker’s latest directorial film! The Cinemaholic has learned that the actor has joined the cast of the science fiction mystery film ‘The Auction.’ The movie’s principal photography will start in New York this month. Loosely inspired by Agatha Christie’s ‘And Then There Were None,’ the project is headlined by Raúl Castillo, who will star alongside Ben Vereen, K. Todd Freeman, Mary-Louise Parker, Audra McDonald, and Richard Kind.

The film will transport us to Aztec Corp., a company making considerable profits from auctioning off wild, exotic animals and ancient artifacts. The plot follows David Valdez (Castillo), a newly recruited sales representative at the company. After uncovering sinister happenings behind the scenes of the corporation, David is uncertain about who he can trust, including the head of the company (Freeman). Upon going rogue, the sales representative embarks on a thrilling search for the truth while putting his life on the line.

Shenkman is a New York City-born actor who first stepped into the limelight with his performance as Louis Ironson in ‘Angels in America,’ Lenny Meyer in ‘Pi,’ and Dr. Spencer in ‘Requiem for a Dream.’ He has recently been known for starring in Showtime’s ‘Billions’ as Ira Schirmer, ‘Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point’ as Lenny, and Peacock’s ‘The Calling’ as Rabbi Cermak.

Castillo is a seasoned actor recognized for portraying Joseph in Apple TV+’s ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth,’ Mikey Guzman in Netflix’s ‘Army of the Dead,’ and Gerardo in Prime Video’s ‘Cassandro.’ His latest works include ‘Breathe,’ ‘Cold Wallet,’ FX’s ‘American Horror Stories,’ ‘Miguel Wants to Fight,’ and Hulu’s ‘Class of ’09.’ You will also see him in the upcoming horror sequel film ‘Smile 2’ and the TV series ‘Task,’ starring alongside Mark Ruffalo.

Parker will also star in the film alongside his mother, Mary-Louise Parker. He made his directorial debut with the micro-budget crime film ‘Forty Winks,’ which revolves around a struggling hypnotist who is blackmailed by a mysterious woman. The filmmaker recently completed his second film, ‘Atrabilious,’ a horror comedy that follows a father as he learns the truth about his son’s fabricated death.

Mary-Louise Parker won an Emmy for her performance as Harper Pitt in ‘Angels in America’ and garnered more fame starring in ‘Weeds’ as Nancy Botwin, ‘Red’ as Sarah Ross, and ‘R.I.P.D.’ as Proctor. Her latest works include ‘The Gray House,’ ‘Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp,’ and ‘Omni Loop.’

‘The Auction’ will be joining a long line of sci-fi and mystery movies and shows shot in New York. Prominent examples include ‘Severance,’ Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem,’ ‘Westworld,’ ‘The OA,’ and ‘Source Code.’

