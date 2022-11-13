7 Shows Like The Calling You Must See

Based on ‘The Calling’ or ‘Avraham Avraham’ book series by Israeli author Dror Mishani, ‘The Calling’ is a Peacock crime drama series. The story revolves around Avraham “Avi” Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch), a Jewish detective with the NYPD who employs his strong faith and empathy to solve cases. At the start of the series, his greener colleague Janine Harris (Juliana Canfield) convinces their captain to let her be his partner, even though Avi prefers to work alone. One thing that sets Avi apart from most other TV detectives, he is far from being unfillable and has an earnest desire to learn from his mistakes. The first season of the series covers the first two of Mishani’s books. If you have watched ‘The Calling’ and loved it, here is a list of recommendations that might fit your taste. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘The Calling’’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Young Wallander (2020-)

‘Young Wallander’ revolves around the youth of the titular character, a fictional detective created by Henning Mankell. According to Adam Pålsso, the actor who portrays the titular character in the series, their show is more of a re-imagining than a straight prequel, especially given how the Netflix project is set in modern times. The narrative follows Wallander as he investigates the first case of his career. The series focuses on the investigation itself and its effects on the impressionable detective. The series received considerable criticism for its modern setting, which the show utilizes to incorporate modern ideals into the narrative. As with ‘The Calling, ‘Young Wallander’ revolves around a young detective trying to make a mark in the world.

6. Walker (2021-)

A reboot of the 1990s series ‘Walker, Texas Ranger,’ ‘Walker’ tells the story of the titular character, Cordell Walker, a highly accomplished Texas Ranger who returns home after an undercover mission and finds that things have changed significantly in his absence. In the original show, Chuck Norris portrays the character. In the reboot, the mantle has been passed on to Jared Padalecki. Despite receiving a lukewarm response from the critics, the show has drawn high viewership numbers. This led to the network greenlighting a prequel project, which revolves around Abby Walker, an ancestor of Cordell. While Cordell and Avi have significantly different personalities, they both are quite compassionate and have a strong sense of justice.

5. Justified (2010-2015)

Another TV show that originated from a book series, ‘Justified’ tells the story of Raylan Givens, a deputy US Marshall known for meting out his own version of justice. The series is predominantly set in the Appalachian Mountains region of Kentucky, and the local culture plays an important role in the overall narrative. Raylan is modeled after the 19th-century, Old West law enforcement officers. Like Avi, he has garnered a reputation for his work as a law enforcement officer, though these characters don’t have much else in common.

4. Father Brown (2013-)

A loose adaptation of the titular book series ‘Father Brown’ revolves around a Roman Catholic priest who also happens to be an amateur detective. The series takes place in England in the 1950s. Brown serves as the minister at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, which is supposed to be located at Kembleford, Gloucestershire, a fictional village. Gifted with remarkable deductive skills, Father Brown helps the local police with their cases, often ignoring his duties to the church in the process. As with Avi, Father Brown’s strong faith helps him navigate the tricky world of detective work. He is also imbued with a great sense of empathy, which provides him with a natural insight into people — victims and perpetrators alike.

3. Castle (2009-2016)

If ‘Castle’ proves anything, it is this that even if actors may not get along with each other, they can still have a sizzling chemistry. Nathan Fillion, who plays the titular Richard Castle, reportedly didn’t get along with Stana Katic. But that hardly affected their performance on the screen. Castle is an out-of-control, bad boy of the literary world. Having killed off the main character of his highly popular series of books, Castle finds his muse for his next set of works in Detective Beckett. In ‘The Calling,’ the strong chemistry between Avi and Janine serves as the heart of the narrative, just like the relationship between Castle and Beckett. Moreover, both shows are set in New York.

2. Bones (2005-2017)

If Avi is adamantly religious, Temperance “Bones” Brennan is adamantly irreligious. As a show, ‘Bones’ is a police procedural series that revolves around Brennan, her FBI partner Seeley Booth, and the cases they solve together. Brennan heads the fictional Jefferson Institute Medico-Legal Lab and helps the authorities solve cases where possible murder victims have been dead for a long time. In many ways, Brenan is a complete anti-thesis of Avi. She is an atheist and a passionate advocate for science and evidence. Naturally, Avi is closer to Booth, who at least personality wise, serves as a foil for Brennan.

1. Bosch (2014-2021)

Based on Michael Connelly’s book series, ‘Bosch’ revolves around the eponymous detective of the LAPD. Before joining the police force, Harry Bosch was an Army Special Forces operator who served in the First Gulf War and in Afghanistan. After retiring from the military, Bosch became a police officer, later rising to the rank of detective at the Hollywood Homicide Division. ‘Bosch’ shares multiple thematic similarities with ‘The Calling.’ Moreover, like in ‘The Calling,’ there are overarching mysteries in ‘Bosch’ that stretches across multiple episodes.

