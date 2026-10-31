Apple Dennie: Where is Blaise Taylor’s Ex-Girlfriend Now?

In March 2023, the tragic death of 25-year-old Jade Tristen Benning and her unborn daughter, Ivy Benning, in Nashville, Tennessee, drew attention to a relationship that ended under devastating circumstances. When officials discovered that she had died of acute cocaine toxicity, they focused on her boyfriend, former college football player Blaise Taylor. CBS’ ’48 Hours: Jade Benning’s Final Call’ explores the details of the case, including how Blaise’s ex-girlfriend, Apple Naomi Dennie, testified against him during his trial. The episode also features in-depth interviews with Jade’s loved ones and Apple, who discussed her past relationship with Blaise.

Apple Dennie Testified For the Prosecution Against Blaise Taylor at His Trial

Apple Naomi Dennie was in November of her freshman year at Arkansas State University when she first crossed paths with college football player Blaise Taylor. According to her, they dated on and off for about 2 years before they parted ways. Apple came into the spotlight when, on February 25, 2023, Blaise’s then-girlfriend Jade Tristen Benning was rushed to the hospital, where her unborn daughter, Ivy Benning, passed away on February 27. On March 6, 2023, Jade unfortunately died from acute cocaine poisoning. Blaise was arrested in March 2024 before going on trial in June 2026.

During the trial, the prosecution presented Apple as a witness, who testified about her tumultuous connection with Blaise. In her testimony, she said that when she became pregnant during the relationship, she had an abortion in 2017, and he was supportive of her. However, she testified that he harassed her for many years after their breakup. Apple went on to share about one instance in which she called an officer to report the situation, but she received no resolution. According to court records, she recalled that Blaise had impregnated another woman, Xavier Winford, who didn’t want to terminate the pregnancy.

Apple testified that during that time, Blaise had asked her to buy abortion pills on his behalf and suggested slipping them into Xavier’s drink. Ultimately, Xavier had terminated the pregnancy. Apple’s testimony during the trial played a significant role in the prosecution’s efforts to demonstrate to the jury an alleged pattern of behavior in Blaise’s past relationships. He was ultimately found guilty of the murders of Jade and her unborn daughter in July 2026. Two months later, Blaise received two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Apple Dennie is Making Her Mark Through Social Work and Beauty Pageants

Despite the struggles in her private life, Apple has never stopped moving forward, forging a unique career for herself. Raised in Japan and Sherwood, Arkansas, she had always prioritized her studies. After graduating from high school, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from Arkansas State University. Around the same time, Apple was also a proud member of the cheerleading team. She further laid her academic foundation by completing a Master of Science in Strategic Communication from the university in December 2025. In the meantime, Apple actively participated in beauty pageants before earning the title of Miss Greater Jacksonville.

Eventually, Apple became Miss Greater Little Rock 2026. Over the years, Apple has been one of the top competitors in the Miss Arkansas pageant. As of writing, she has been working as the Community Outreach and Engagement Manager at AARP Arkansas. While handling this part of her life, Apple founded an initiative, Purpose in Prevention, which aims to raise awareness of substance use, fentanyl prevention, and youth education. She is actively involved as a volunteer with the Wolfe Street Foundation, Peacekeepers for Women, the American Heart Association, and Children First Arkansas. Apart from that, Apple works with the regional domestic violence advocacy groups.

Through those initiatives, Apple remains vocal against the different types of abuse and showcases her support for individuals who are facing or have faced domestic violence. She often participates in various fundraisers, further highlighting her desire to give back to the community. Occasionally, Apple steps in front of the camera for various photo shoots. In December 2025, she was interviewed by the Wolfe Street Foundation, where she spoke about losing her best friend to an overdose and how it motivated her to raise awareness against substance abuse. In January 2026, she was selected as one of the Five-oh Ones to Watch by 501 Life Magazine. By July, Apple had won in the Preliminary Overall Health and Fitness category at the Miss Arkansas pageant.



Apple Dennie Finds Joy in Her Friendships and Embraces New Adventures

When Apple is not immersed in her professional life, her world revolves around the people who have supported her through the hard times. Hence, she always holds her friends close to her heart and cheers for them at every step of the way. Whether it’s celebrating their wedding or simply going on a weekend outing together, she cherishes every moment spent with them. In her free time, Apple loves exploring different corners of her country, including the beautiful beaches of California and the bustling streets of New York City. As a music enthusiast, she frequently enjoys the electric atmosphere of live concerts.

Beyond that, Apple enjoys visiting different types of restaurants and trying various cuisines. She is also a passionate fan of musical theater, a fact further highlighted when she attended one in March 2026. Whenever life becomes too overwhelming for her, she finds her way to the beach, where she soaks in the sun and immerses herself in the sound of the crashing waves. Apple has an adventurous personality, which often prompts her to indulge in activities like swimming in the lake and skiing down snowy slopes.