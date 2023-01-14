April Marie From Milf Manor: Everything We Know

TLC’s ‘MILF Manor’ is an entertaining reality dating series that follows eight hot and confident women above the age of 40 who are looking to date young men to share their experiences with. These single but ready-to-mingle moms have resided in a luxury villa in Mexico, waiting for their young prince charming. One of the hot moms who stole hearts with her positive nature and beautiful personality is April Marie. Fans are curious to know more about the personal life of April, and we are here to fill you in.

April Marie’s Age, Family, and Background

April Marie is an extremely talented and headstrong mom of two boys from Detroit. The 44-year-old currently resides with her family in Detroit, making a name for herself by putting her two boys through their education. April might look intimidating, but her soft nature wins people’s hearts. She loves fashion, and much like all of us ladies out there, she believes in fashion therapy. When she is not completing tasks and meeting deadlines, the reality TV star chills with her friend and two boys, exploring happiness and building small moments.

April Marie’s Profession

April Marie is an insurance representative and an event planner in Detroit. April is also a content creator and creative director. She also owns the company Eastside Snobb. April is just there enjoying her life in her own terms without having to think about the duties of a wife. She loves to explore new places, including Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos Islands, and vlog about her fantastic life on his social media. The reality TV star is an advocate of women’s issues in relation to cancer, and she tries to help them in any manner she can. She is a true artist with a great fashion sense. The best way she unplugs herself is by taking a nice long day to the beach and soaking in the beautiful summer.

Is April Marie Dating Anyone?

Per reports, April went to the Milf manor as a single woman looking to have some fun with younger men. She has been divorced for four years, and she just could not have her love life interfering with her professional life. However, April is now ready to dive into the dating pool of young men to find herself a Prince Charming.

