Arcane Season 2 Episode 4, 5 and 6 Recap

The second batch of ‘Arcane’ season 2 episodes continues the adventure of the central characters as events start heating up on both sides of the war between Piltover and Zaun. After their massive fight at the end of the third episode, Vi and Jinx have to come together to confront a familiar figure from their past, finally putting to bed their sibling rivalry. Moreover, viewers are also provided a glimpse into what Viktor has been up to since his revival by the Hexcore, offering some monumental story arcs surrounding the character. Meanwhile, an added complexity is brought to the fore through the return of Jayce and Ambessa’s continued influence over the politics of Piltover and her daughter’s disappearance. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Warwick Makes a Stellar Entry During a Prison Break

Following the events of the first three episodes, episode 4 begins with a minor time jump that shakes up the state of affairs in a massive way. The seedy lanes of Zaun are overtaken by Piltover enforcers, who impose martial law over the city and send away any dangerous individual to the prisons. The shakedown causes Zaunites to lose hope over their future and cling to the belief that a symbol will arrive to save them, that symbol being Jinx. However, the latter has gone silent after her encounter with Vi in the previous episode. She basically embraces a reclusive lifestyle in the bowels of Zaun with her new friend Isha. Unfortunately, she is faced with a major upheaval when Isha gets abducted by the Piltover forces during a Zaunite rally where Jinx is supposed to show up and inspire her people.

Subsequently, Jinx teams up with Sevika to break Isha out of her captors’ clutches. The two Zaun criminals break into the prison and help a number of innocent Zaunites out of their cell. Unbeknownst to them, one of the prison captives includes Singed, who has been working on a monstrous creation since the season’s start. After his capture, he triggers a call for the beast, allowing him to wait silently. While Jinx and Sevika manage to free Isha, the beast finally arrives, revealing himself as Warwick, a well-known character within the League of Legends lore. Jinx engages it in an epic battle, allowing Isha and Sevika to make a quick escape. The fight does not last long before Warwick corners a tired Jinx, who shockingly realizes that the beast is actually Vander.

Mel Wakes Up to a Strange Imprisonment and Learns About Her Heritage

Amidst the chaos and struggles faced by the central characters, some much-needed clarity is provided on the situation of Mel, who the Black Roses organization abducted at the end of episode 3. Mel subsequently wakes up in a special type of prison called an Oculorum, where she meets up with the seemingly alive figure of her brother, Kino. The two manage to reconnect and start discussing their past grievances with their mother and what has led to their capture. Kino reveals to Mel that there is a hidden secret about Ambessa that the Black Roses want to get their hands on before anyone else. According to her brother, Ambessa fell in love with someone during one of her travels, a development that Mel scoffs at, and gave birth to a special child. It shocks Mel as it goes against the fabric of personality she believes her mother to be.

She eventually stumbles upon a puzzle in the Oculorum wall that promises a way out of the prison. However, soon after she begins her efforts to solve it, her brother Kino shows his true colors and tries to dissuade her from her path. Mel immediately catches on to his strange behavior, stating that he is not her brother. Kino morphs out of existence while more Black Rose magic takes over the cell and traps her in thorny tendrils. Eventually, a distant voice states that Kino was the person they thought was the special child Ambessa mothered. However, they believe that the special child is Mel, who screams in agony, and a blinding golden light emerges out of her, burning all the thorny magic engulfing her. It throws up yet another twist into the makings and into Mel’s origins.

Vi and Jinx Seek Viktor’s Help in Curing Their Father

While Jinx embraces a more reclusive lifestyle after the first few episodes, Vi embraces a more violent path, letting her fists talk rather than her mouth. Clearly, after her breakup with Caitlyn, the hot-tempered sister is tired of being abandoned and used by everyone. However, after the emergence of Vander, she and Jinx manage to close the lid on their issues temporarily as they seek out Vander in his helpless, monstrous state. She is initially skeptical about Jinx’s so-called “fantasy” that Vander is somehow alive. But the truth eventually emerges when the two sisters and Isha run into Vander/Warwick in the tunnels underneath Zaun, where Vi realizes that Jinx is speaking the truth. After a beautiful flashback sequence shows Vander meeting their mother, Felicia, it leads to an emotional reunion for the whole family.

In the aftermath of teaming up together, Vi and Jinx seek out the help of Viktor, the new machine herald who has been causing a rippling effect in Zaun by curing impossible afflictions. The two sisters hope that Viktor might be able to save Vander and rescue him from his monster form. The herald takes on the challenge, seeing a different type of personality lurking underneath Vander’s chaotic, beastly side. However, Viktor’s issues are compounded by his newfound Hexcore powers diminishing with every use, making him less effective as a healer. Still, he persists in helping Vander, seeing a real benefit and purpose in his task, especially as it helps him remain connected with Sky, his deceased assistant, who takes on an ethereal form around him.

Jayce Spoils the Party as a Final Battle Threatens the Survival of Two Characters

Initially, the healing efforts work on Vander as Viktor slowly makes strides into his complex psyche. The recovery is helped by Vander’s proximity to his two daughters, who keep him grounded in his human emotions. However, things start getting complicated when Ambessa and Caitlyn’s forces surround Viktor’s safe haven, threatening to enter the place and rip everything to pieces in an effort to acquire Vander. Another issue surfaces through the return of Jayce, who finally reemerges from the veil that made him, Heimerdinger, and Ekko disappear at the end of episode 3. He finally comes back to reality but has a strange entity dictating his next course of action. He becomes particularly focused on destroying Viktor’s work and shredding any piece of Arcane magic.

In the final portions, a disoriented Jayce enters the encampment and is led to Viktor. There, he hits his best friend with a Hextech blast from his hammer, shredding a hole in his chest. As Viktor seemingly meets his end, it causes everyone he helped using his Arcane magic to lose their lives. They all pass away while Ambessa’s forces enter the camp and attack Jinx, Vi, Isha, and Vander. The latter takes on an even scarier monster form after disposing of Rictus, Ambessa’s right-hand man. Fortunately, Caitlyn joins the main group and helps them battle the Noxian forces. However, it proves to be not enough. Eventually, Isha makes a Hailmary move by shooting a concentrated Hextech blast at Vander and herself, leaving their fates bleakly up in the air. Their deaths could likely propel the characters in the final leg of the story.

Read More: 7 Shows Like Arcane You Must See