Are Alexis and Jim From RHOC Still Together? Why Did They Break Up?

Known for her time in Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County,’ AKA ‘RHOC,’ Alexis Bellino has long been a fan favorite whose love life has always been a topic of interest for the public. Needless to say, her romance and marriage with Jim Bellino have always caught the attention of the media. However, the troubles that this married pair seemed to be having on the reality show itself have always left fans wondering if the two have separated for good. If so, what could have been the reason behind it? Well, we are here to explore the same and tell you everything that we know about it all.

Alexis and Jim’s Journey Together

Having tied the knot on April 16, 2005, Alexis and Jim’s married life was certainly a focal point of the four ‘RHOC’ seasons that the former was a part of. While on the show, the couple was seen constantly in conflict as their differences often pit them against each other. One of the biggest points of contention between the two seemed to be Alexis’ desire to spend more time outside of her home, preferably with her friends, who also happened to be her castmates.

However, Jim’s view on the same seemed different as he wanted his wife to focus on their children. “Wives stay home,” he told Alexis during one of their conversations in ‘RHOC.’ “There’s only so much time in a day to raise my children. You’ve got to say no to some things.” However, this seemed to be only of the problems that the couple often conversed over. The trials and tribulations of their relationship did not seem to be coming to an end by the time Alexis left the Bravo series after season 8.

“When Jim and I met, we were exactly in alignment on the ‘Leave it to Beaver’ kind of family. I wanted to be at home. He wanted me to quit my career. So, I did. But then, when Housewives came about, and the kids were getting a little bit older, I wanted something for myself again. I wanted a career again,” Alexis told Us Weekly, summarizing how things had played out. “Once you’ve kind of taken that agreement that, ‘OK, well, I’ll be the breadwinner. You stay home and take care of the kids.’ And then, I guess, basically, if you don’t grow together in that path, that’s when the hiccups really come into play,” she added.

Are Alexis and Jim Still Together?

It was in June 2018 that Jim filed for divorce from Alexis, asking for joint custody of the couple’s three kids, James, Miles, and Mackenna. The pair even issued a joint statement explaining why they broke up. “It is with heavy hearts that we inform the public of our mutual decision to end our marriage — but it’s important to us that you know we made this choice together, with love, and as the best decision for our children’s future,” the two explained.

“We hold one another in the highest regard as spouses and especially as parents. We have agreed on 50/50 custody of the children, and we ask that you respect our privacy by not theorizing about the reasons for our divorce. In recent days and weeks, there has been a lot of negative discussion about our marriage and why it is ending. Outside of the news of our decision to part ways, there is nothing provocative, alluring, or sordid about the dissolution of our marriage. Quite to the contrary, we strongly support each other just as we have since the beginning of our relationship,” Alexis and Jim added.

Following her divorce, Alexis has gone on to explain the split between her and Jim did not take place due to her participation in ‘RHOC’ but her desire to be more independent and outgoing, something that the show apparently helped her realize. Following her divorce from Jim, Alexis started dating Andy “Drew” Bohn, making the relationship public in February 2019. In fact, the two got engaged in December 2020, something that Alexis seemed quite happy about.

Read More: Are Tamra and Eddie From RHOC Still Together?