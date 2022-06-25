Are Allyssa and Adam From The One That Got Away Still Together?

Allyssa Anderson may not have had the best high school experience owing to bullying, yet Amazon Prime’s ‘The One That Got Away’ is proof she was never as invisible or awkward as she felt. After all, whether it be Nelson, Travis, or Adam, most of the men who walked out “the portal” for her not only knew her from around these days, but they’d also always harbored a genuine attraction. So now, if you wish to learn more about her as well as her connection with the partner she ultimately picked, her “All-Star Admirer” Adam Drexler, don’t worry; we’ve got the crucial details for you.

Allyssa and Adam’s The One That Got Away Journey

The moment we first came across Allyssa, the then-25-year-old confident and self-reliant model admitted she was more than ready to find her true love, tie the knot, and even start a family soon. However, following her disappointment with Nelson, her awkward date with Travis, and the shocking (momentary) entry of her fan Daniel, she was honestly close to giving up on this production. But that’s when Basketball Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler’s son Adam (also a renowned professional athlete) came into the picture to truly woo her off her feet, changing her mindset for good.

Allyssa was under the impression that Adam never noticed her while attending high school, yet the truth is he had closed many doors in his determination to pursue basketball full-time. The then-27-year-old actually admitted he’d always been aware of her kindness, the blend of her beauty as well as brains, and had felt a pull towards her aura; he’d just never acted on it. His arrival thus ended up deterring her from pursuing a bond with fellow cast member Kasey Ma’s blast from the past Dylan Palladino and later drove her to stop leading on Travis as well.

Coming to their first date, Allyssa and Adam went to a private prom — her first-ever — where he proved he’d wanted to get to know her on a deeper, more romantic level for over a decade. He not only complimented her for the right reasons but also asked all the right questions, showing her that he was looking at her in a way she couldn’t even comprehend as a teen. From their values to their ambitions and from the importance of a support system to their families, they comfortably discussed each aspect, which is why it was no surprise when they left hand in hand.

Are Allyssa and Adam Still Together?

Since Allyssa had gradually realized Adam brings out the best in her in every sense of the way, even the entry of her college crush Jeff didn’t waver her intentions with him. Therefore, upon getting the seal of approval from her parents, once it was time to step back into the real world, Adam got down on one knee to give her a promise ring he knew she deserved. He said, “Allyssa, this is a promise to you that no matter what happens and no matter where life takes us, I’m always going to support you; I’m always going to be there for you. This is a promise that I’m going to keep on falling for you after we leave this place together.”

As for their current standing, because Allyssa and Adam had professed their love and seemingly continue to stay in touch (publicly) through social media platforms, we believe they’re still together. They haven’t shared any posts alongside one another as of writing or given us an explicit hint, yet their past subtle communications on promotional posts or via likes/comments keep us optimistic. Whatever the case may be, though, we wish the model and the professional basketball athlete/music composer nothing but the best for their future.

