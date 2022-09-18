Are Angela and Michael From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

The popularity of TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiance‘ led to several exciting spinoffs, including ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.’ As the name suggests, ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ revolves around cross-border couples who have managed to iron out their issues and tie the knot. However, married life brings with it fresh new problems, and while cameras document their everyday lives, we get to witness how each pair tries hard to make their marriage work.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have been navigating a rough road from the time that they met. Although fans hoped that the issues would die down once they tied the knot, it was not to be, and the couple found themselves in a very public rift on social media. However, as the pair share an on-again-off-again relationship, viewers are curious to know if the two have managed to reconcile. Well, let’s find out if Angela and Michael are still together, shall we?

Angela and Michael’s 90 Day Fiance Journey

Right from the beginning, Angela and Michael seemed unable to trust each other and were constantly at odds. They failed to communicate properly and would quarrel over the most minor issues. However, even while fans speculated that the two would not last, they stuck to each other and got married in a beautiful ceremony in Michael’s home country of Nigeria. However, that was just the start of their problems, as even though Angela returned to the United States and filed for Michael’s visa, it got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, the physical distance drove a wedge between the couple, and they got into a massive altercation during the ’90 Day Fiance’ season 6 tell on, in which Michael’s family claimed that Angela should have tried for a baby instead of undertaking weight loss and plastic surgery procedures. Although Angela took these attacks personally, Michael was able to diffuse the situation and get their marriage back on track.

Nevertheless, the issues persisted, and breakup rumors began swirling in early 2022. Angela mentioned that she often sent Michael money for groceries and bill payments, but the Nigerian native’s demands were increasing by the day. Moreover, she even stated that Michael asked her for some money around Christmastime in 2021, and once she refused, he retaliated by re-activating his Instagram account. Readers should note that since Angela and Michael got together, they have been using a single social media account; hence, Angela found Michael’s retaliation to be quite hurtful. On top of it, she was livid when he asked for $5000 to deactivate the account, and the two engaged in a shouting match over a video call.

Are Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi Still Together?

Unfortunately, as things currently stand, it looks like Angela and Michael have had a fallout. Interestingly, the couple has always used a single Instagram account for both of them. Yet, at present, Angela has taken control of the account, and apart from changing the username to her own name, she has deleted the pictures they had together. On the other hand, Michael was spotted in the company of his ’90 Day’ co-star, Usman Umar, aka Sojaboy, whom Angela did not get along with. Besides, in a now-deleted Instagram story, Sojaboy even called Angela a “Scammer” and accused her of using Michael’s money.

Apart from the very public social media feud, Angela and Michael have rarely interacted in public recently, and there have been speculations about the United States native talking to a new man named Billy. However, readers must note that nothing is confirmed as of yet, and while only time can reveal what is going on with Angela and Michael, we can safely assume that their relationship is going through a rough patch once again.

