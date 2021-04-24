Since its premiere in 2014, TLC’s ’90 Day Fiancé’ has been capturing some of the most unique and baffling love stories of American citizens with their overseas partners. Navigating a relationship has always been tricky, but finding common ground becomes even more complex when long-distance gets added into the mix. However, with the help of a K-1 visa, international couples get an opportunity to settle together before legally tying the knot. Yet, sometimes, it only gives rise to more issues, as it seemed to be the case with Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi. So let’s find out whether they’re still together or not, shall we?

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi: 90 Day Fiancé Journey

We were first introduced to Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi on ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ season 2, where Angela described their bond in complete detail. Back then, as a 52-year-old nursing assistant who tells everyone she’s 50, Angela revealed that she’d been married once before but that it was not at all a pleasant experience. Because of that, she “never wanted to marry again,” but her opinion and priorities changed once Michael came along. He randomly messaged her, “You look pretty today, good morning,” on Facebook one day, and the rest became history.

While talking online, Michael, then-30, pretended to be 40, whereas Angela lied about being 50. But even after they both found out about their nearly 20-year age gap, they decided to just go for it and see what happens. Things started going a bit downhill the moment Michael admitted he was from Nigeria. Angela had heard that the country was “the scamming capital of the world,” so she became very concerned. Nevertheless, the pair soon took their relationship to the next level and decided to apply for Michael’s K-1 visa to help him move to Georgia to be Angela.

Despite speaking 20-30 times a day, because Michael kept insisting that he was a very private person and his K-1 visa got denied, Angela agreed to fly to Lagos to meet him. She subsequently learned that Michael’s real name was Kehinde and that he had cheated on her with a neighbor. Thus, Angela’s trust issues began. After all, she had not only been jealous of his social media activities, where he often talked to younger women, but she had also caught him checking out other girls on occasions. Yet, because neither of them had felt a love like this before, they married in Nigeria in 2020.

Are Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi Still Together?

Over several seasons, we’ve seen Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi go from arguments touching their fears of being scammed to bickering about if and when they want to have a baby. Nevertheless, through it all, Angela’s loud personality and her now-husband’s quieter energy have made it seem like opposites attract is not only a phrase but a phenomenon that truly exists. In other words, the couple is still together. Now, they are just waiting for Michael’s spousal visa to get approved, something that is proving to be very difficult because of the pandemic and America’s migration laws.

With that said, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Angela admitted that their first year of marriage was “hell.” Apart from their age difference, their most significant issue was Michael being against Angela getting weight loss surgery, which she underwent anyway. In fact, it got so bad between them that she even contemplated divorce. “At one point,” she stated, “I was telling Michael, ‘Somehow you changed since we got married and we’re not even living together, yet. Like, don’t take that for granted because there’s always a damn divorce court around the corner.'”

So, even though there is some trouble in the couple’s paradise, they’re still going strong. “I know deep in my heart we love each other and we got a lot of stuff to work out, but we can’t do it long distance,” Angela added. “We made it this far, we’re probably going to have more bumps…We are gonna have our ups and downs, still, that’s part of being married at the first year. Even though we’re married a year, it’s really not a year until we plant our feet down together…the basic stuff that you have to get used to living together. I think we’ll be alright. I just think that we, uh, we have stories and stories ahead of us.”

