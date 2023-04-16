Are Angelina and Vinny from Family Vacation Still Together?

MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore’ has enjoyed quite a large fan following ever since its release in 2009. The 2018 spin-off show ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ tries to recreate the ‘Jersey Shore’ nostalgia by bringing the cast of the parent series back together and filming them as they make memories on their vacations. Angelina Pivarnick is the OG cast member of ‘Jersey Shore’ and is a popular household name. Angelina Pivarnick introduced Vinny Tortorella in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ and viewers became familiar with her as Angelina’s boyfriend. Fans have been curious to learn if the pair has been able to endure the test of time or, like most reality TV pairs, if their love succumbed to overtly media attention. Let’s find out!

Angelina and Vinny’s Family Vacation Journey Together?

Angelina introduced her new boyfriend Vinny in Episode 8 of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ season 6 and their relationship sparked a lot of mixed emotions among the cast members and fans. On ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,’ Angelina Pivarnick made a surprising revelation that she is dating model Vinny Tortorella. This came just two months after confessing her crush on her co-star and longtime friend, Vinny Guadagnino. The new couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Real Housewives of New Jersey,’ but Angelina had not yet labeled their relationship and was unsure whether to bring him on the next tour.

Despite the news, the cast and fans were shocked and amused by the coincidence of Angelina dating another man named Vinny after her previous failed attempts with Vinny Guadagnino. During their last tour, Angelina pursued Vinny G and even gave him a lap dance twice, but he ultimately rejected her. He suggested they could date someday if she toned down her behavior, but Angelina has since moved on to a different Vinny. It was also noted that Angelina’s new partner, Vinny Tortorella, looked similar to her ex-husband, Chris Larangeira, and were not thrilled about the match. Although the new Vinny has been referenced on the show a few times, it seems that the original Vinny Guadagnino is still interested in Angelina’s relationship status. Overall, the revelation of Angelina’s new relationship with Vinny Tortorella has added a new dynamic to the show and left people wondering how it will play out in the future. Angelina continued to show interest in the OG Vinny. He said, “Vinny (Guadagnino) is prying into my love life, which is very flattering and cute.” She added, “He likes me!”

On the ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ the crew prepares to celebrate Angelina’s divorce by going out. It’s the first time that everyone meets Angelina’s new boyfriend, Vinny 2.0, in person. As they get ready, Angelina and Vinny are seen hanging out with the rest of the group, pre-gaming before heading out. During this time, Michael Paul Sorrentino, also known as “The Situation,” makes an observation about Angelina and Vinny’s energy, saying that it’s completely different from before and that it’s a positive change.

Are Angelina and Vinny Still Together?

Despite introducing him to the show and amongst the other residents of the show, it appears that Angelina and Vinny are not together. Though the reason behind their split isn’t known, it is possible that their relationship was good while it lasted and wasn’t very serious. Pivarnick is a registered emergency medical technician and worked for the FDNY in Staten Island. Vinny is an actor and model, who is a well-educated individual who graduated from Wagner College in New York and has a master’s degree in accounting. He has also worked in the entertainment industry, appearing in the TV show ‘Effections’ where he played the role of a young stud. In addition, he has been featured in several commercials for Gainomax, portraying a football player. As a model, Vinny has showcased his 6-foot-1 athletic build in various campaigns, including modeling as Mr. Incredible and a ROKK Vodka Viking. He has built a successful career in the entertainment and modeling industry, showcasing his talent in different roles and campaigns. Vinny’s diverse skill set has enabled him to excel in multiple industries, making him a versatile and sought-after talent in the entertainment world.

Read More: Are Ronnie And Jen From Jersey Shore Still Together?