Are Ronnie And Jen From Jersey Shore Still Together?

Developed by SallyAnn Salsano, MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore‘ follows several young men and women from New Jersey and the surrounding area in different vacation homes. Throughout its run, the reality show has introduced the viewers to many entertaining personalities. Many of these cast members have garnered an impressive fan following thanks to their performance in the series. With so many people staying together, love, heartbreak, betrayal, and drama are integral parts of the show. Hence, fans have always been heavily invested in the status of different relationships seen in the show.

One of the most well-known couples from the MTV series is Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley, whose romantic journey cannot be described as anything short of riveting. The pair have had their share of heartache and altercations that keep the public invested in how the situation unfolds between them. However, with such a long and tumultuous history between the two, many are curious to know if Ronnie and Jen are still together, and if not, what exactly are they up to these days. Well, here’s what we know about the same!

Ronnie And Jen’s Jersey Shore Journey

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley’s relationship became public in July 2017 after Ronnie injured his hand during a night out in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the time, the identity of Ronnie’s lady love was not known though it was reported that Ronnie had tried to protect his girlfriend from a glass bottle that someone had thrown near them while they enjoyed their time in the VIP section at TAO nightclub. The bottle had shattered on coming in contact with Ronnie’s hand, giving the reality TV star multiple injuries.

In December 2017, Ronnie and Jen proudly announced that they were pregnant with a girl and were looking forward to becoming parents together. Their daughter, Ariana Sky Magro, was born in early April 2018, and the new parents were delighted to have the opportunity to raise their newborn baby. However, in late April of the same year, the couple split temporarily, though they were apparently still living in the same house in Las Vegas, Nevada. The separation came after Ronnie and Jen had a major fight over social media, where Ronnie made some comments regarding Jen’s character, and his girlfriend fought back. During a live stream on Instagram, the couple was also seen involved in a minor physical altercation.

The dynamic between Ronnie and Jen can only be termed as volatile as the two soon became involved in what can only be considered an on-again-off-again relationship. Shortly after the big fight in April 2018, Jen was arrested in June 2018 for physically assaulting Ronnie when he came to visit her in Las Vegas. However, the two were soon back together and apparently even posted cute pictures with baby Ariana.

The next big incident took place after Ronnie and Jen’s big fight during a New Year’s Eve party at the Hustler Club in Las Vegas in the very early hours of January 1, 2019. Ronnie apparently decided to file a report on January 3, 2019, regarding the situation, adding that Jen had apparently thrown a glass ashtray at him while the two were arguing. However, by April 2019, Ronnie and Jen were apparently back together and celebrated Ariana’s birthday with much gusto. In fact, the pair even staged a wedding combined with all traditional elements and a kiss that left the fans confused.

Following up on the complaint filed by Ronnie in January 2019, Jen was arrested in May 2019 in Las Vegas. In October 2019, Ronnie, too, was tased and arrested after he got into a physical altercation with Jen in Los Angeles, California. according to the official reports, no harm, came to Ariana, though Ronnie had to be subdued when he refused to comply with the orders. After such a complicated journey, one cannot help but be curious about the current status of Ronnie and Jen’s relationship and we are here to explore the same!

Are Ronnie And Jen Still Together?

As of writing, Ronnie and Jen are not in a relationship. However, the two still co-parent their lovely daughter Ariana who seems to be cherished by both her parents. In early 2020, Ronnie met Saffire Matos, and the two were dating after getting to know each other for four-five months. The pair got engaged in June of 2021 but a year later, Ronnie called off the betrothal and decided to focus on his mental health. The reality TV star has long struggled with mental health and alcohol addiction. He even entered rehab sometime before February 2019 in order to battle his depression and alcohol abuse.

In April 2021, Ronnie was arrested on the charges of domestic violence, though the incident in question did not involve Jen. His daughter Araian, who was staying with Ronnie during that time, was removed and taken to a safer location. At the time of writing, Jen seems to be enjoying her time with her son Mason and daughter Ariana. She got her relator license in 2020 and has been making impressive strides in the industry through her work with Realty ONE group. In July 2022, Jen shared pictures of her vacation to Ponza, Italy, which hinted at her being in a possible relationship. We wish them all the best in their lives and hope that Ronnie, Jen, and their loved ones have a wonderful future ahead.

