Where Was Jersey Shore Filmed?

In the heydays of MTV, the reality television series ‘Jersey Shore’ was one of the most eccentric cultural forays into immigrant American communities. Eight housemates live in a vacation home in coastal New Jersey, taking occasional trips to Florida and Italy. While creating controversies and allegations of racial stereotypes, the show became a pop culture sensation.

Within its short run from 2009 to 2012, the series spawned six whole seasons, comprising seventy-one episodes. SallyAnn Salsano developed the original enterprise, which made the world familiar with Pauly D, or Snooki. The location brings the diverse cast members together, as it lends the series its name. While glancing into a specific brand of youth subculture, you must wonder if the show was filmed in New Jersey. In that case, let us delve deeper.

Jersey Shore Filming Locations

‘Jersey Shore’ was filmed in various locations in and around New Jersey and Florida, while some scenes were also lensed in Italy. Brian Steimle, who was also behind ‘Run’s House’ and ‘Daddy’s Girl,’ handled some of the cinematography. On the other hand, production designer Jake Leslie (‘Tool Academy’) came to be associated with the project.

With Jersey in its name, the series looks at the coastal New Jersey culture. The state also entices producers by offering a 30 to 35 percent tax credit for qualified production expenditure, depending on where you are filming. With the additional 2 percent diversity bonus, the deal seems lucrative. Let us now transport you to the specific locations where the series was filmed.

Seaside Heights, New Jersey

Most of the filming occurred in the so-called “Jersey Shore House” in the coastal community of Seaside Heights in the Ocean County of New Jersey. Located at 1209 Ocean Terrace, the house has become a tourist attraction. You can recognize the place from its unique exterior and colored doors. The production company brought all the furniture, including the iconic hot tub. Furthermore, they installed Cadillac wheels and ‘Scarface’ posters, keeping with the Italian-American theme.

While in the area, the cast members worked at the adjacent Shore Store. The house is featured in four out of six seasons, boosting the local economy. Although the cast members were not from the “area,” the show faced criticism in the local community. There were thirty-five remote-controlled cameras in fixed locations, twelve hand-held ones, one IMX camera, and six DV cameras installed in the house, and the only place of privacy for the members was the shower.

Miami, Florida

For the second season, filming went underway in the South Beach neighborhood of Miami Beach, Florida. Towards the end, the cast and crew came back to the Jersey Shore House. In the second season, the crew members stayed at the Metropole Suites South Beach, a luxurious tourist haven located at 635 Collins Avenue in the neighborhood of Miami Beach. The location is open, and you can still book a stay to relive your ‘Jersey Shore’ days!

However, other favorite haunts of the cast members, like Lecca-Lecca Gelato Caffe, where the team works during the season, have been closed. The BED Nightclub is also out of order. Other venues like Klutch, Mi-Vl, Felt, Vinyl& Kai (where Ron and Sammi get into a fight in episode four), and Tantra Restaurant and Lounge (Ramona’s workplace for the season) are also closed. You can still head to Club Space, the nightclub where Snooki gets into a nasty fight, and The Situation makes things worse.

The hip spot is located at 34 North East 11th Street in Miami. The Dream Nightclub, where Angelina spends time with the crew for the last time before leaving the team for a second time, is also closed. The nightclub was once located at 1532 Washington Avenue in Miami. Another prominent location the crew visited was the Cybr Caffe, an internet cafe located at 1574 Washington Avenue in Miami Beach.

The cafe is where Snooki and JWoww write the infamous anonymous note. The XO Hookah Bar & Lounge is also closed, while Ocean’s Ten can still be located at 960 Ocean Drive in Miami Beach. Date spots and other locations from the season, like Tiramesu, Grazie Italian Cuisine, Funky Sexy Couture, Captive Sun, and Xtreme Gym, are also out of business. Wash Club South Beach is the location where the cast and crew used to take their dirty clothes. The laundromat can be found at 510 Washington Avenue in the South Beach neighborhood.

Blush Nail Salon, where Snooki and JWoww get their mani-pedi routine done, is situated at 1433 Alton Road in Miami Beach. Unfortunately, Laurenzo’s Italian Market and Cafe, once located at 16385 West Dixie Highway in North Miami Beach, has been closed. This is where the team gets their grocery fix for the season. On the other hand, the girls’ go-to sushi counter, Moshi Moshi South Beach, is still in business.

The quaint little eatery is located at 1448 Washington Avenue in Miami Beach. The team’s lunch spot, the News Cafe, also serves customers. You can find the cafe at 800 Ocean Drive in Miami Beach. Another haunt for the crew was the La Locanda restaurant bar pizzeria, a small trattoria serving Italian fare in the city. The restaurant is located at 419 Washington Avenue in Miami Beach.

Florence, Italy

In season 4, the cast tours Italy, getting reunited with their Italian roots in the process. However, filming in the teeming historical city of Florence almost ended in a disaster for the cast and crew. Firstly, Matteo Renzi, the mayor of Florence, barred the team from filming the cast drinking in public or in bars serving alcohol. They also could not film scenes inside historical buildings and instead had to stay content with exterior shots.

Consequently, the season sees the cast members walking the streets a lot. Finding the pad for the team also proved difficult since there were not many establishments with outdoor spaces where they could film. Ultimately, the production team acquired an Italian bank, making lengthy modifications. There was no patio in the bank. Thus, the team chose to build one from a scaffolding out of the bank.

Read More: Are Snooki and Jionni From Jersey Shore Still Together?