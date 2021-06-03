For long, MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore’ has been a heavily watched yet heavily criticized reality TV show. The show follows eight people who live together in a seafront vacation home during the summer months. With eight young and successful people living together, the daily parties, dramas as well as the on and off relationships were what attracted viewers to the show. ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,’ which premiered in 2018, is a spin-off that reunites the old cast members and follows them as they undertake enjoyable vacations.

Even though Paul D. DelVecchio Jr. (Pauly D) was already a household name since his stint in ‘Jersey Shore,’ fans got acquainted with Nikki Hall only after Pauly D introduced her in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.’ With the couple very much in love, fans have been anxious to know if they have managed to stand the test of time. Here’s what we found out!

Pauly D and Nikki Hall: Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Journey

Pauly D met Nikki Hall for the first time when she was a contestant on the 2019 reality show ‘Double Shot at Love’ There were speculations that the couple would date as they appeared to be quite close on season 1 of the show. However, Pauly D put the rumors to rest when he revealed that he and Nikki went their own ways at the end of season 1. Various sources speculated that Pauly D’s alleged commitment issues came in the way of their relationship as Pauly had described Nikki as “too intense.’ Still, Nikki stayed strong in the face of rejection and tweeted that she will never give up on love.

However, things took a turn for the better when the show came back for season 2. Nikki Hall was back as a contestant, and she appeared to have made things up with Pauly D. The couple were closer than ever in season 2 and soon fell for each other. Shortly after, Nikki Hall and Pauly D started dating. Still, the speculations about Pauly’s commitment issues did not die down, and Nikki chose to address them when she said, “I feel like I do have to move at Pauly’s pace because he is the one that has issues with acknowledging what this is. I already know what it is. Love is patient. Love takes time. I’m okay with us taking it slow because at the end of the day, I know that love is worth it.” It seemed like the couple were really in it for the long haul and committed to making it work until the very end.

Nikki and Pauly had to go through a long-distance patch in their relationship when the filming of ‘Double Shot at Love’ ended. With Pauly out DJing on tour, Nikki had to make do with occasional visits from her partner. However, the Covid-19 lockdown proved to be a boon in disguise for the couple. With everything closed and restrictions in place, Pauly D and Nikki Hall quarantined together, allowing them to spend a lot of time with each other. When talking about how the quarantine helped their relationship, Pauly D said, “Now we get to spend real time with each other, getting to know each other on a different level all together. If you can live with someone, that’s most of the battle right there.”

In October 2020, Pauly D publicly announced for the first time that he was dating Nikki Hall. In a season 2 reunion episode for ‘Double Shot at Love,’ Pauly broke the news about their relationship and how they had spent the quarantine together. In the second episode of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ season 4(which aired on the same day as the season premiere), Pauly D introduced Nikki Hall as his girlfriend to his “roommates” during a socially distanced dinner party on Zoom. The couple seemed extremely happy together, and the other ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ castmates were very supportive of the proceedings.

Are Pauly D and Nikki Hall Still Together?

Yes, Nikki Hall and Pauly D are still going strong together. After presenting Nikki to his ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ castmates, Pauly D took an extra step in their relationship. In January 2021, the DJ told InTouch that he had introduced Nikki Hall to his daughter, Amabella Sophia Markert (whom he had with Amanda Markert), which served as another stepping stone the couple took towards a long-term relationship. Nikki Hall also appeared on season 4 episode 9 of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ which aired on January 21, 2021. In February 2021, the couple shared their adorable valentine’s day celebration on social media, further attesting their love for each other.

Another milestone in their relationship was the celebration of their one-year anniversary. Pauly D set up a beautiful celebration to make Nikki feel special. There are speculations that Pauly D might even have popped the question, but the couple has not yet corroborated the rumor. At present, it looks like the couple is enjoying their time together and are looking forward to a wonderful future. We hope that happiness never eludes this lovely couple every step of their way.

