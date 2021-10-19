Are Angenette Wylie and Royal Everett From The Family Chantel Still Together?

Season 2 of ‘The Family Chantel‘ introduces Filipino native Angenette Wylie, who fell in love with and married Chantel’s brother, Royal Everett. Unfortunately, similar to Chantel and Pedro’s union, the Everett family was suspicious of Angenette from the very beginning forcing the girl to face numerous hurdles in her relationship. Moreover, fans were enraged when Royal himself joined the speculations, and since then, have wondered if the couple would stand the test of time. Well, let’s find out, shall we?

Angenette Wylie and Royal Everett: The Family Chantel Journey

Chantel’s brother, Royal Everett, was missing from season 1 of ‘The Family Chantel’ as he was completing his studies in Texas. It was there that he met and got close to Angenette Wylie, who is originally from The Philippines. Their attraction was electric, and Royal ended up proposing to Angenette on their second meet. Angenette, too, reciprocated his feelings, and the two got married in a beautiful ceremony in the United States. Royal and Angenette then traveled to Atlanta as the Filipino native was eager to meet and get acquainted with her in-laws.

Unfortunately, just like Pedro, the Everett family were highly skeptical of Angenette and suspected that she married Royal for personal reasons. This led to numerous altercations, and the Filipino was never made to feel welcome. The Everetts’ lack of acceptance also brought about obstacles in Angenette and Royal’s relationship as tthe couple began disagreeing and often found themselves on different ends regarding their parents’ opinion.

Although Chantel and Karen were the ones most suspicious of Angenette, Royal himself contributed to the rumors about his wife. Fans were shocked to find out that Royal suspected his wife of cheating on him and even alleged that he was not the father of her miscarried baby. Initially, Angenette remained oblivious to her husband’s speculations, but Chantel decided to bare it all, which led to further complications and feuds between the two.

Are Angenette Wylie and Royal Everett Still Together?

From the looks of it, Angenette and Royal are together and still going strong. With the whole family traveling to The Philippines for Angenette and Royal’s second wedding, Chantel chose that moment to reveal her brother’s views, which were bound to cause ripples in his relationship. Although Angenette was terribly hurt, she decided to ignore the incident and looked forward to the marriage. Moreover, there was additional concern about the Everett ladies overdressing for the wedding, but thankfully, it was avoided, and the ceremony transpired without a hitch.

Following the marriage, Angenette tried to mend her relationships with her in-laws and seemed to succeed as they celebrated birthdays together. On the other hand, Royal has been heavily criticized for being reportedly controlling of his wife, and their massive age difference made fans question the longevity of their relationship. Nevertheless, Angenette has stayed by her husband’s side and has supported him through thick and thin. The two have proved their relationship to be authentic and are expecting the birth of their first child. However, with the couple currently having a limited presence on social media and preferring to live away from the public sphere, we would like to respect their privacy and wish them all the happiness in the coming days.

Read More: Are Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

