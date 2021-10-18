Are Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

Surprisingly, Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno came into the spotlight because of their supposed incompatibility in season 4 of ’90 Day Fiance.’ Their journey together had a rough beginning and was beset with obstacles as fans believed they wouldn’t last for long. However, they were quick to prove their feelings and became favorites overnight. With the couple being a significant contributor to the drama on the show, they featured in numerous spinoffs and even headlined their own show called ‘The Family Chantel.’ Yet, with a question mark still hanging over their relationship, fans have wondered if the pair is still together. Well, we come bearing answers!

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno: 90 Day Fiance Journey

US native Chantel met Pedro while on a trip to the Dominican Republic. The two took to each other and built up a remarkable friendship which soon turned romantic. Even with the pair wanting to stay together and exchange wedding vows, their massive cultural and lifestyle differences came in the way. Moreover, there was the question of making both families accept the matrimony. Thus, to expedite the process, Pedro traveled to the United States on a K-1 visa, hoping to marry the love of his life.

However, their relationship did not start on the right foot as Chantel lied about Pedro’s nationality to her parents. Thus, when the truth was revealed, the US citizen’s family was gravely against the union and even believed that Pedro was marrying Chantel for selfish reasons. On the other hand, their difference in culture, habits, and language paved the way for numerous rows and even led to Pedro’s family voicing their discontent over the match. Even with the quarrel between both families growing quite serious, Pedro and Chantel remained fixated on their goal and finally married.

The couple’s popularity cemented their place on several ’90 Day’ spinoffs and led to their own show, ‘The Family Chantel,’ but their condition did not improve even after the wedding. For starters, Chantel’s family remained suspicious of Pedro and was hell-bent on finding out the “reason” behind their marriage. Pedro could never get into the good books of his in-laws, and the same seemed true for Chantel. Although the couple decided to stick with each other and make their marriage work, the numerous disputes between their families put their union in doubt.

Are Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno Still Together?

Even though recent developments have hinted at trouble brewing in their relationship, it seems like Chantel and Pedro are still together. Following their marriage, the feud between both families increased and even turned physical on a few instances. Pedro was often at odds with his in-laws, who even suspected that he might have a secret family. Unfortunately, such altercations did not fare well for the couple, and speculations of a supposed divorce surfaced in September 2018.

The divorce rumors soon died down as the couple seemed to stick to each other. Nevertheless, trouble soon reared its ugly heads, and the two were at loggerheads again when Pedro was spotted dancing with his friend, Coraima. Still, the couple refused to accept a split and instead decided to work on their relationship. Their show ‘The Family Chantel’ also brought the family together, though most issues remained unsolved. Since then, the couple appeared happy and even shared a few pictures on social media, which affirmed their loving bond.

However, recent developments hinted at a possible connection between Pedro and Coraima Morla. Coraima has been quite open about her crush on Pedro and contempt for Chantel, which has led to multiple altercations. Still, in season 3 of ‘The Family Chantel,’ his sister, Nicole, alleged that Pedro had engaged in sexual activities with Coraima, which seemed to shock the rest of his family. Although such alarming news is bound to spell trouble, the couple hasn’t addressed it yet. The lack of social media posts, as well as reports about a supposed fallout, leads us to believe that Pedro and Chantel are still together, and we would like to wish them the very best for the days to come.

