Are Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell and Eldridge Toney From Mama June Still Together?

After rising to popularity from TLC’s reality television show ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ Anna Marie Cardwell AKA Chickadee became known for her strained relationship with her mother, June ‘Mama June’ Shannon. Along with her three sisters, the Shannon crew had risen to prominence and were once again under the limelight with TLC’s spinoff titled, ‘Mama June: From Not to Hot’ and ‘Mama June: Road to Redemption.’ Whilst the drama that had ensued on reality television put the Shannon crew at odds with each other on several occasions, fans still hoped the best for the family.

As the eldest daughter of June Shannon, Anna Cardwell had caught the attention of fans for her tumultuous upbringing. From having to navigate a strenuous relationship with her mother to personal battles, the only solace she did find was with her partner Eldridge Toney. However, with the recent news of her well-being and illness gaining more traction, fans wonder whether the reality star is facing the same struggle on the personal front. So, if you’re also wondering whether or not Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell and Eldridge Toney are still together, worry not because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell and Eldridge Toney’s Mama June Journey

Born in 1994, Anna Cardwell AKA Chickadee became popular through her appearance on TLC’s ‘Toddlers & Tiaras.’ From there on, the 28-year-old eldest daughter of Mama June Shannon also made several appearances on its spin-off series, ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.’ After Anna’s mother appeared in ‘Mama June: Not to Hot’ and ‘Mama June: Road to Redemption,’ fans found the ill feelings between the mother-daughter duo. In 2019, during the show’s telecast, ‘Mama June’ Shannon’s drug addiction came to light, and more secrets and issues with her daughter also followed.

Throughout the show, Anna’s extensively strained relationship with her mother was put on display. In an interview with The Sun, Anna Cardwell opened up about her estranged bond with her mother after she rekindled with Anna’s abuser. In 2002, the young woman was reportedly molested by her mother’s then-boyfriend, registered sex offender Mark McDaniel. Moreover, she also moved to court against her mother for reportedly owing her more than $200,000. While her personal life saw severe drama, Anna found solace when she met Eldridge Toney.

The alma mater of Baldwin High School, Georgia Eldridge Toney, met Anna after she cut ties with her ex-husband Michael Cardwell. Anna and Michael had tied the knot in May 2014 but separated for personal reasons in April 2017 and remain friends. While Eldridge Toney and Anna Cardwell have often shared their familial bliss, they are yet to tie the knot. Moreover, in an interview, Anna also brought their issues with conceiving children to light. As such, fans wonder whether or not the couple could make it through after their struggles throughout the show’s timeline.

Are Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell and Eldridge Toney Still Together?

Yes, Anna “Chicakdee” Cardwell and Eldridge Toney are still together. Aside from her work on reality television, Anna works in the Sales department at Five Star Toyota of Milledgeville. Not just this, she also supports her family by working as a Customer Service Representative at Butler Ford. To the shock of her family and friends, Anna was diagnosed with Stage 4 Adrenal Carcinoma of the lungs, kidney and liver after she had continued bouts of stomachaches. She has thus begun chemotherapy and continues her battle with her two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee, and her long-term boyfriend, Eldridge Toney.

Ever since the news of her Stage 4 cancer came to light, the reality television star has been receiving blessings and wishes from her loved ones and fans. In 2020, the couple had moved into a doublewide trailer that overlooked a lake in Georgia. The family now lives in harmony, far from the bustle and drama that consumed their lives in the past. While the couple is yet to tie the knot, there are no trepidations in their personal lives.

Both Eldridge Toney and Anna Cardwell have been forthcoming about their intentions to marry and share promise rings. The couple plans on having children and raising a family together. As the two continue to raise Anna’s two little girls along the lakeside, we can continue to hope that the pair makes it through the tough time fate has dealt them.

