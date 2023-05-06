Are June Shannon and Justin Stroud From Mama June Still Together?

Since her family’s appearance on TLC’s reality TV show ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ in 2012, June Shannon AKA Mama June has acclaimed a wide fan base. Over the years, Shannon has created a buzz of her own and appeared in We TV’s ‘Mama June: From Not to Hot, ’ which was later rebranded as ‘Mama June: Road to Redemption’ focusing on June’s recovery from drug abuse and ‘Mama June: Family Crisis,’ that puts focus on other aspects of her life.

Apart from her infamous history of drug use, June Shannon’s relationship with her husband, Justin Stroud, has often garnered enough attention. While many fans swoon over his affectionate demeanor toward his wife, recent news about his pent-up frustration and how the couple got hitched has made many wonder whether or not the two are still together. So, if you’re also wondering whether or not June and Justin are still together, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

June Shannon and Justin Stroud’s Mama June Journey

Born in 1979, at 43-years-old, June Shannon is the matriarch of the Shannon family and has endured a tough past which the audience first became familiar with during their appearance on ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.’ Over the years, the journey of the mother of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, and Jessica “Chubbs” has showcased her struggles with drug use to the point where she reportedly spent nearly $1 million dollars on drugs.

Additionally, Shannon’s past relationships throughout the show with abusers and her strenuous past with her eldest daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, also contributed to a plethora of drama during the show’s run. Even so, all that changed when June finally began a road to recovery and met Justin Stroud. Hailing from Alabama, Stroud was a car mechanic before he met June Shannon.

Stroud and Shannon first got acquainted during the filming of ‘Mama June: Road to Redemption’ when Shannon was attending support meetings for drug abuse. Stroud, who also happened to be there, soon connected with June, and the two became good friends. However, it wasn’t long before sparks flew. The two soon began dating, and within a few months, June Shannon popped the question to Justin Stroud.

While the couple had first gotten married in a courthouse in Georgia in March 2022, they had decided to hold a much more formal and intimate wedding on their one-year anniversary. The couple had once again said ‘I do’ at the Spring Hill Suites in Florida in February 2023, surrounded by Shannon’s full family. But Stroud’s recent trepidations of how their marriage came to pass have left many wondering whether or not the couple is still together. Let’s look further to find out.

Are June Shannon and Justin Stroud Still Together?

Yes, June Shannon and Justin Stroud from ‘Mama June’ are still together. The couple’s argument in ‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ and Stroud’s reservations about how their nuptials came to pass left many confused. At the time of their proposal, Justin Stroud was in jail, having reportedly been arrested for probation violation and for duping out on $10,000 in outstanding child support. Moreover, the couple had tied the knot just six months after their dating, leaving fans to wonder whether Stroud and Shannon are heading toward a divorce.

At this time, we are pleased to report that both June Shannon and Justin Stroud are happy together. Despite the menial disagreements, June Shannon and Justin Stroud are still together. The couple shares an honest relationship and has been together for more than a year. Naturally, fans hope they work out through their minor disagreements and continue flourishing personally and professionally.

