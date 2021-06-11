June Shannon, popularly known as Mama June, is the matriarch of the Shannon family that has long been in the limelight, thanks to June’s youngest daughter, Alana Thompson AKA Honey Boo Boo. The Shannons first came to light when Alana competed in TLC’s ‘Toddlers and Tiaras,’ after which the family went on to do their show called ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.’ Mama June also became the star of the series ‘Mama June: From Not to Hot,’ which was rebranded as ‘Mama June: Road to Redemption’ in March 2021. As we know, June has had a difficult relationship with her four daughters, and the show has also documented the highs and lows of the family. In the penultimate episode of ‘Mama June: Road to Redemption’ season 5, Mama June was taken to jail, and the fans want to know why. Here is everything we know about the matter!

Why Did Mama June Go To Jail?

As per the reports, June was arrested on suspicions of drug possession along with her boyfriend, Geno Doak, on March 13, 2019. This happened after someone at an Alabama gas station called the police when they reportedly saw the dispute between the couple escalating to worrisome degrees. When the authorities arrived, they apparently found June and Geno in possession of crack cocaine and a crack pipe each. In September 2019, they were formally charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia; sources revealed that Geno was also charged with third-degree domestic violence. However, the duo failed to make a court appearance, complicating the matter further.

Those who have been watching the show are already aware of June’s history of drug misuse, which has often been the pain point in her relationship with her daughters. As June failed to care for Alana, her older daughter Lauryn AKA Pumpkin stepped up and became the legal guardian. Alana currently lives with Pumpkin, her husband Josh, and their daughter Ella.

June and Geno now claim to be focused on remaining sober and living a healthier life. In June 2021, the Shannon family matriarch claimed to be 16 months into her journey of sobriety. In the recent episodes of the We TV reality series, we saw June trying to rebuild her relationship with her daughters. Alana and Pumpkin have often been vocal about how they felt neglected when their mother was in the throes of her addiction. June’s relationship with her daughters was jeopardized again when it came to light that she lied about the gravity of her legal woes. It turned out that June still faced the risk of being given a two-year sentence while Geno might have to serve ten years in prison.

It was reported that on April 13, 2021, June pleaded guilty to both the charges against her, that is, felony drug possession and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. However, a legal agreement gave her a shot at turning things around if she completed a trial diversion program in Macon County, Alabama. As per the arrangement, June has to remain under court supervision for a year and also complete 100 hours of community service. The agreement dictated that June cannot use alcohol or drugs; she cannot even be seen in any place where drugs and alcohol are used or sold. June can be subjected to random drug screenings and must cooperate with random searches of her car, private property, and belongings. The reality star also has to ensure that she goes for counseling and remains employed. If the mother-of-four manages to honor these terms and conditions, all charges against her will be dropped.

However, this does not mean that June and Geno are past the threat of going to jail. Despite everything, June was in denial of the possibility for a long time even though Geno tried to get her to realize the seriousness of the situation. In the eleventh episode of season 5, Geno arranged for June to spend a night in jail after setting it up with the Alabama sheriff’s department so that she could get a taste of life in prison. This is why the police ambushed her and put her in a holding cell. As you can imagine, June was not happy about it. The season finale will reveal what is in store for June and Geno as they have to appear in court once again.

