‘Mama June: From Not to Hot’ on We TV is a spin-off of the TLC series ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.’ Although the reality series documents Mama June AKA June Shannon’s journey of weight loss, the series also highlights the lives of two of Mama June’s daughters, Lauryn Michelle “Pumpkin” Efird and Alana Frances “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. Pumpkin and her husband Joshua Efird AKA Josh are fan favorites and garnered more appreciation for taking on responsibility for Alana after Mama June was arrested in 2019 on charges of drug possession.

Pumpkin and Josh became parents to Ella Grace in December 2017 and got married a few months later in April 2018, when their daughter was four months old. However, it is hard to ignore that Pumpkin has been finding it difficult to raise her daughter and care for her younger sister Alana, especially since Josh has been away for work. After Pumpkin kicked Josh out of the house in the fifth season, which is rebranded as ‘Mama June: Road to Redemption,’ the fans have been wondering if things are over between Pumpkin and Josh. Here is what we know!

Pumpkin and Josh: Journey Together

Pumpkin started dating Josh in 2015 and got engaged nine months later in 2016. At first, Mama June approved of the relationship because the couple decided to take things slow; Pumpkin was 16, and Josh was 19 at the time. But when Pumpkin announced her pregnancy, life suddenly switched to the fast lane for them. Mama June was particularly concerned that Josh was not ready to support a family. Pumpkin and Josh’s daughter Ella Grace was born on December 8, 2017. There is no doubt that the couple wanted to do the right thing and ensure that their child does not have to go through what they went through as kids. They sought counseling before getting married in 2018 because they wanted Ella Grace to grow up in a wholesome and healthy family environment.

Being a young couple comes with a lot of challenges, and the responsibility of taking on Pumpkin’s younger sister Alana AKA Honey Boo Boo was a significant milestone for the couple. Alana was still a minor when Mama June was arrested, so Pumpkin and Josh stepped up to be there for her. The decision won the hearts of thousands of fans, but lately, Pumpkin has been on edge as the responsibility of the young ladies falls solely on her.

Josh is away most of the week for work in South Carolina, but the tipping point in their relationship was when he got home late one weekend and had not replied to Pumpkin’s calls or texts throughout the time he was out. Subsequently, he was forced to spend the night on the porch since Pumpkin did not let him into the house. After several arguments, Josh walked out of the property. Naturally, this has got us wondering whether the two managed to get through the rough patch. Let’s find out!

Are Pumpkin and Josh Still Married?

Yes, despite their troubles, Pumpkin and Josh is still married. With everything going on in their lives, it is understandable that Pumpkin and Josh have to encounter some speed bumps along the road. Even though Josh later apologized to his wife for being late and not responding to her texts and calls in time, Pumpkin still seemed volatile and wanted to spend more time by herself. Josh tried explaining that he did not respond because he was tired due to work and slept early, but Pumpkin did not seem to believe him.

Although the argument hinted at the fact that Pumpkin doubted Josh’s honesty, there is no news confirming trouble in their paradise. After all, it was in February 2021 that Pumpkin called her husband her “lifelong Valentine.” In January 2021, the young couple was also seen enjoying their time at Disneyland with their daughter.

The fans may also remember that Pumpkin and Josh had plans to grow their family. In 2020, Pumpkin confirmed this by replying to a fan who suggested that the couple have more kids. However, some well-wishers feel that they should not rush into the decision and take more time to improve their financial situation before they think of having another child. So, even though it appears that the couple is going through a rough time, it does not seem like the end of the road for them.

