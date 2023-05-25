Are Annie and Innocent From Young Famous & African Still Together?

With the recent release of the second season of Netflix’s ‘Young, Famous & African,’ people across the globe have been curious about the relationship between Annie Macaulay–Idibia and Innocent “2Baba” Idibia. Created by Peace Hyde and Martin Asare Amankwa, the reality show features the two African stars prominently and provides an inside view into the life of the two celebrities whose relationship has long been a subject of speculation among many. Hence, it is understandable for people to be eager to know whether the couple is still together. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

Annie Macaulay–Idibia and Innocent “2Baba” Idibia’s Journey Together

The relationship between Annie and 2Baba started when the former was 15 years old, making the latter about 24 years old. The two first met at Even Ezra Music Studio, and Annie stated that the sparks between them started to fly as soon as they came across each other. As they continued their relationship, Annie and 2Baba became each other’s rock and supported each other through thick and thin, even when 2Baba was financially struggling while trying to make a career in music.

However, things between Annie and 2Baba have been far from smooth. Even when he was in a relationship with Annie, it is a well-established fact that 2Baba cheated on her with at least two women. As of writing, he has two children with Sumbo Ajala and three kids with Pero Adeniyi. The subject of 2Baba’s infidelity has long been a massive point of conversation when one considers his relationship with Annie.

Given everything that has happened, Anni’e relationship with 2Baba’s other partners has also been fraught with tension over the years, with the Netflix star even expressing her frustration with Pero through social media in September 2021. That being said, she remained in a relationship with 2Baba. In fact, the couple welcomed their eldest child, a beautiful daughter named Isabel Idibia, in December 2008.

After over a decade since the two had started dating, 2Baba proposed to Annie on February 14, 2012, making that particular Valentine’s Day truly special. The two got married on May 2 of the same year in a private ceremony that was held in Lagos, Nigeria. The couple’s second daughter, Olivia Idibia, was born on January 3, 2014, much to the joy of her parents. However, the troubles for Annie and 2Baba were far from over, and things once again became tense in 2015 after pictures featuring the latter kissing Pero Adeniyi were leaked. Indeed, the rumors of 2Baba’s infidelity have continued to hound the two over the years.

Are Annie Macaulay–Idibia and Innocent “2Baba” Idibia Still Together?

In the second season of the Netflix series, Annie and 2Baba were caught in the middle of another “scandal” with reports claiming that 2Baba had slept with a banker who was pregnant with his child. The claims themselves were vehemently denied by both Annie and 2Baba, with the former stating that this particular piece of news was apparently not even new and would often resurface every few years, much to her frustration and amusement.

Despite the various ups and downs of their relationship, Annie and 2Baba are still together and enjoy spending time with each other. The couple is never shy about expressing their love for each other via social media and takes delight in spending time with their children. While Annie and 2Baba’s time together has been far from conventionally happy, they do seem delighted with each other and have been quite vocal about the same. They even renewed their vows recently, as seen in the season 1 finale of ‘Young, Famous & African.’ We wish them and their loved ones the very best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

