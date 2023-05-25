Are Nadia Nakai and Kiernan “AKA” Forbes Still Together?

The recent release of Netflix’s ‘Young, Famous & African’ season 2 has piqued’s public’s interest in various relationships seen or mentioned in the series. Created by Peace Hyde and Martin Asare Amankwa, the reality show features Nadia Nakai Dlamini as a prominent cast member and briefly sheds light on her relationship with Kiernan “AKA” Forbes. The couple has been a subject of public interest for quite some time, leaving many to wonder what happened to them. Well, here is everything that we know about the same.

Nadia Nakai and Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’ Journey Together

Nadia and AKA had started dating away from the public eye in 2021. The latter had been engaged to Anele Tembe prior to this particular relationship, but the betrothal came to an end after Anele’s death when she allegedly fell from the 10th floor of a hotel in Cape Town, South Africa. After being together in secret for some time, Nadia and AKA decided to be open about their relationship in early 2022. The two could often be seen together at various events and often commented on each other’s social media posts.

As Nadia and AKA’s relationship gained more and more traction, the public simply could not get enough of them. Many thought that the two suited each other well and considered it to be an equivalent of a “modern-day fairytale romance.” The two even got matching tattoos in November 2022, with Nadia getting half of a lioness’ face inked on her right forearm while AKA got one-half of a lion’s face on his left forearm. The complete set certainly hinted towards the duo’s regard and love for each other.

With each passing day, people could not help but wish well for the continued relationship between Nadia and AKA, with the former even joining in on the latter’s family vacation. The two often took trips together and were always eager to post pictures of them together on Instagram. In the interviews where the two appeared together, they always talked glowingly about their significant others, making their fans root for them even more.

Are Nadia Nakai and Kiernan “AKA” Forbes Still Together?

Nadia and AKA’s love story came to a tragic end on February 10, 2023. While in Durban, South Africa, AKA was apparently going to a nightclub to continue the celebrations of his 35th birthday that took place on January 28, 1988. However, just outside a restaurant called Wish, the musician and his friend, Tebello’ Tibz’ Motsoane, were seemingly walking to their car when two men approached them. One of their attackers shot AKA in the head before fleeing the scene. The other attacker stayed behind and shot Tibz at close range before leaving as well.

Though the identity and motive behind the fatal attack have not been confirmed as of writing, the incident was a blow to those close to the two men. Nadia, in particular, was heartbroken about AKA’s demise and took to social media to express her grief and love for her late boyfriend. “My Heart is shattered, this is not what our future was meant to look like. I can’t believe I said my final goodbye to you yesterday,” she wrote, conveying her feelings. “I’ll never see you again for the rest of my lifetime? You loved me loud and proud, thank you, baby. Protected me, Prayed for me, inspired me.”

As of writing, Nadia continues to respect and cherish her time with AKA. She also seems to be on quite good terms with Kairo Forbes, AKA’s daughter of Zinhle Jiyane. Several weeks after the musician’s passing, Nadia met up with Kairo, stating that she missed the little girl. We offer our heartfelt condolences to all who continue to grieve AKA, knowing that the rapper will be missed by many and looked upon fondly for a long time.

