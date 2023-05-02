Are Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti From Couples Retreat Still Together?

In addition to the inherent character of the city, Las Vegas is predominantly known for the glitz, glamour and neon lights that invade every other street of the site. However, the MTV reality television show undertakes a sharp turn from the glitter and bling of Las Vegas by taking contestants through a number of adventures that include but aren’t limited to herding cattle. Like its predecessors, Season 3 of ‘MTV Couples Retreat’ also follows equal amounts of drama and adventure shot in the often-ignored territories of Las Vegas.

Guided by hosts AJ Johnson and Tony Gaskins, Season 3 of the show also follows couples navigating through the wilderness of the outbacks with a ninja and trapezing with professionals and other such things. First released in 2020 on VH1, the show has gained a considerable following. Despite the adventure and fun brought about by the premise, it is the couples that leave viewers hooked to the screens. Among the six couples featured on the third season of ‘MTV Couples Retreat’, the one that has caught the attention of fans are Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti.

The couple has intrigued fans ever since Apollo Nida’s ex-wife’s appearance on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ Naturally, fans wonder whether or not Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti are continuing to stay strong or not.

Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti’s Journey

Born in 1978 in Atlanta, Georgia, a brand endorser and personal trainer, Apollo Nida came to the limelight when his ex-wife Phaedra Parks joined ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ However, despite their marriage and blooming career, both Apollo Nida and Phaedra Parks were facing troubles in their relationship. As such, the dad to two sons Ayden and Dylan, Apollo Nida had to navigate a number of travails before finding forevermore with Sherien Almufti.

Almufti born in 1983 is 40 at the time and works as a real estate investor and developer. Like Apollo Nida, Sherien Almufti was also married and even has a daughter. While Nida and Almufti like to keep the knowledge of how they met under wraps, it is true that they first met when Apollo Nida was still married. The two had first met in Philadelphia and became close after Nida was found guilty of bank fraud and identity theft.

In the first thirty days of his eight-year sentence in September 2014 at Kentucky’s FMC Lexington federal prison, both Almufti and Nida became close confidantes and confided their troubles in each other. When Nida was relocated to New Jersey’s FCI Fort Dix correctional facility in November 2015, even Sherien Almufti moved from Pennsylvania to New Jersey to be closer to Nida.

Despite the divorce proceedings that were going on at the time Apollo Nida popped the question to Sherien Almufti in the correctional facility in 2016. While the proposal was far from a grand spectacle, it still reverberated the essence of the love and adoration the two shared for each other.

However, even though Apollo Nida finally completed the divorce proceedings with Phaedra Park in 2017 and was released from prison in 2019, both Sherien Almufti and Apollo Nida didn’t tie the knot, leading fans to wonder whether it all worked out or not. Luckily, we’ve got all the answers.

Are Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti Still Together?

Yes, Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti are still together! The couple finally tied the knot in a secret ceremony on October 14, 2022, far from the eyes of the media and the internet. So, despite the long and tumultuous road that Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti had to brave, they managed to overcome the hurdles that stood between them. From having to carefully navigate their past, to carving a path for their future, both Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti have made fans swoon with their triumphant story.

In addition to their appearance on the hit reality tv show, ‘MTV Couples Retreat’, the two also keep busy in their individual flourishing professions. As a real estate developer and investor, Sherien Almufti manages to create several personal victories as well. On the other hand, Apollo Nida has also recalibrated his role as a fitness mogul and brand ambassador.

So, even though the two shared a long engagement, it did not hint at any issues between the couple. Instead, their ideals rest in mutual growth facilitated forth by trust and companionship. The two regularly showcase their love and adoration for each other on Instagram making fans swoon furthermore. It is, as such natural that fans continue to look forward to the number of adventures the two will embark upon.

Read More: Are Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick From The Bachelorette Still Together?