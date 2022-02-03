In the 18th century, hundreds of French-Canadian refugees came over to the US and settled down in the nation’s largest swamp in Louisiana. History Channel’s ‘Swamp People‘ revolves around their descendants and showcases how everyday life in such a treacherous territory differs vastly from those of other US citizens. With the show focusing on Louisiana’s alligator hunting season through the eyes of various crews, fans have taken a personal interest in the lives of most cast members. Thus, with speculations about Ashley Jones and Ronny Adams’ supposed romance doing the rounds, we decided to jump in and find out the truth.

Are Ashley Jones and Ronny Adams Together in Swamp People?

With Ashley and Ronny being a team on ‘Swamp People,’ we can understand why fans speculated about them being together. Besides, the two have excellent communication, brilliant hunting skills, and outstanding chemistry, which contributes heavily to the success they found on the show. However, we are sorry to report that Ashely and Johnny have never dated and were always just friends. In fact, as a symbol of their friendship, Ronny affectionately calls Ashley “Che,” which means brother or friend.

Reports say that it was Ronny who first introduced Ashley to ‘Swamp People.’ He noticed Ashley’s incredible shooting skills, which earned her the nickname of dead-eye, and considering her to be an asset, welcomed her onboard his alligator hunting crew. Since then, their friendship has never looked back and has passed several milestones before blossoming into an incredible partnership that witnessed Ashley and Ronny leading their own hunting crew.

Although Ronnie and Ashley are known for their excellent on-screen partnership, the two have built up beautiful lives with their significant other in actuality. Ashley is now in a happy marriage to Chad Jones, an attorney who runs his own law firm in Ridgeland, Mississippi. The couple shares three children and seems to be quite into the outdoorsy lifestyle. Speaking about her past, Ashley mentioned how she fell into depression following a miscarriage when her husband decided to introduce her to hunting. It soon became her favorite activity and ended up being the one thing responsible for the fame she has earned today.

On the other hand, Ronnie, who is a wonderful father to his three daughters, is now engaged to Jen Smith. Jen and Ronnie got engaged in 2019 and now seem to lead an extraordinary life. They are pretty open about their relationship and often express their love for each other on social media. Thus, with both Ronnie and Ashley confirmed to be involved with other people, fans can rest assured that they are nothing but good friends.

