Are Brad and Britni From The Challenge Still Together?

Created by Mary-Ellis Bunim and Jonathan Murray, ‘The Challenge‘ is a reality series featuring the most daring challenges. The show features past contestants from other shows like ‘The Real World’ and ‘Road Rules,’ as well as some fresh faces to be a part of the show. All participants have to compete in various extreme challenges in order to be safe from elimination. Those who reach the final stage and complete the challenge are declared winners and are awarded a large sum of money.

Given the length of the show, several contestants often end up forming strong bonds on the show, whether platonic or romantic. The thirty-first season of the reality series titled ‘The Challenge: Vendettas’ saw Brad Fiorenza and Britni Thornton become a couple thanks to the time they spent on the show. ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ saw Brad’s comeback in the franchise and a renewed interest in him and Britni. Are the two still together, or have they separated? Well, here’s everything you need to know.

Brad and Britni’s The Challenge Journey

Brad Fiorenza was a part of ‘The Real World: San Diego’ that was aired in 2004. He came on the show after graduating from Lewis University with an accounting degree. Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Brad told MTV that he liked extreme sports and motorcycles. After the show was over, Brad went on to be a part of several seasons of ‘The Challenge.’ He even won the show’s 20th installment, titled ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat,’ and took home $75,000. He even met his ex-wife, Tori Hall, in 2008 during ‘Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Gauntlet III.’

Britni Thornton from Augusta, Georgia, first appeared in season 3 of ‘Are You the One?’ As a part of the dating series, producers pair the contestants using a matchmaking algorithm, and the contestants have to find who they were matched with as the season progresses. Britni went on to be a part of ‘The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30,’ the thirtieth season of the series.

Season 31 of the reality series was filmed in September 2017. At the time, Brad was moving on from his marriage with Tori Hall, which was formally finished in 2016. Brad and Britni grew closer during their time on the show and soon started dating, much to the delight of the viewers. Brad and Britni came back in season 32 of the reality series titled ‘The Challenge: Final Reckoning.’ However, things became quite twisted when Britni’s partner for the show turned out to be none other than Chuck Mowery. Both Britni and Chuck were a part of ‘Are You the One?’ at the same time. The two even dated for almost 5 years after the show was over. Within the first episode, they were eliminated and sent to the Redemption House.

Knowing that your girlfriend is living in the same house as her ex is enough to make anyone paranoid, and the same was true for Brad. It did not help that Paulie Calafiore lied to Brad that Britni and Chuck slept with each other while in the Redemption House. This left the reality star quite confused about what to feel about the whole situation. So, were Bard and Britni able to move past the whole situation? Let’s find out.

Are Brad and Britni Still Together?

No, Brad and Britni are not together anymore. The couple split up after almost a year into their relationship, following their time on ‘The Challenge: Final Reckoning.’ The news first came from Brad through his Twitter account. “Britni Nicol and I are not in an exclusive relationship. However, I know her energy and it is incredible, unlike our timing,” he stated. Britni then confirmed the news during her appearance on the Challenge Mania podcast.

@BritniNicol & I are not in an exclusive relationship. However; I know her energy, & it is incredible; unlike our timing. #truth — Brad Fiorenza (@BradFiorenza) August 5, 2018

“We’ve recently came to an agreement that it would be best for both of us kind of focus on our own personal lives,” Britni explained. “He still has so many loose ends with his ex-wife, getting back on his feet, basically. He just bought a house. He needs to focus on him right now, and I, obviously, need to focus on myself and get my s*** back together.”

Though Brad and Britni had reportedly moved past the Redemption House incident, watching the show might have been too much for the couple. “What I had viewed in the last two episodes had made me uncomfortable but it’s not the sole reason for our break up. Brit and I have made a lot of great memories & still have an incredible connection of energy to this day,” Brad shared with US Magazine. “I really look at it as a timing issue. I was ready to move on, I don’t think she was. I’ll take some of the blame for that.”

Make sure your own doorstep is clean before you try to sweep mine bc we both know I know things about you that will ruin your perfect little image.. 💋💋

Pillow talk sure comes handy sometimes☕️🐸 — Britni Nicol MTV (@BritniNicol) December 5, 2018

While Brad may have been content with his decision, it seemed like Britni was not that happy with the break-up. During her appearance on the reunion episode of ‘The Challenge: Final Reckoning,’ Britni had a lot to say. According to her, Brad apparently dumped her at the airport during a weekend visit after they “f***ed for hours.” Brad himself simply stated that the two were not together at that point. However, Brad’s ex Tori picked up his fight and engaged in a Twitter fight with Britni.

As of writing, both Britni and Brad seem to be doing well in their lives. Brad has been a part of seasons 2 and 3 of ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ and has been doing quite well there. The reality star has two children, Brady and Chase, with Tori. In 2019, He was publically claimed that his ex-wife was trying to distance his sons from him by moving to another state, though Tori denied the claims. Britni also seems to be doing quite well and is having a great time with her friends and can often be seen promoting her content via Instagram. We wish them the best in their lives and hope they have a great future ahead.

Read More: Are Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett From The Challenge Still Together?