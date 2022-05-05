Are Bru and Anna Still Together? How Did They Meet?

Fans were quite surprised when they found out that Josh Brubaker aka Bru was a contestant on season 4 of ‘The Circle.’ Apart from being a popular radio star, Bru has managed to build up a significant fanbase online and currently has over 4.1 million followers on TikTok alone. Moreover, his charming behavior, innate wit, and liveliness quickly drew him close to fans of the show. As with most new reality stars, Bru’s personal life has been under scrutiny ever since his appearance on the game show, and viewers are now curious to know if he and fellow TikTok star Anna Sitar are still together. Well, let’s find out, shall we?

How Did Josh Brubaker and Anna Sitar Meet?

Although Josh Brubaker and Anna Sitar share the same home state of Michigan, they met in March of 2021, when they were both staying in Los Angeles. Anna stepped into the spotlight in 2019, as her TikTok videos documenting her daily life began receiving thousands of views. At present, she has over 11 million followers on the platform, where she primarily creates vlogs and lifestyle videos to keep her fans updated at all times. After coming across each other, it did not take long for Bru and Anna to feel a spark between them. Soon, the two realized they complimented each other exceptionally well.

Incidentally, Anna, who was already a famous TikTok star back then, had broken up with her ex-boyfriend, Brandon Hawkins, in early 2021. Reports mention that Anna was quite open about her previous relationship on social media and had shared details about her and her high school sweetheart’s life. Thus, when she got together with Bru, the couple chose to embrace privacy and kept their relationship on the down-low for a few months.

However, by Summer 2021, Bru and Anna decided to lay down hints for their followers and often made brief appearances in each other’s social media posts. Interestingly, such teasing led to uncountable speculations as their fans were convinced that the two TikTok stars were dating each other. Nevertheless, Anna and Bru refused to address the rumors and let things simmer for a few months.

Ultimately, in December of 2021, the couple made their relationship public through posts on TikTok, much to the delight of fans. On December 7, 2021, Anna posted a picture compilation of their time together on TikTok with the caption, “You already know :),” thus, confirming their relationship. At the same time, Bru followed suit and even claimed that he had informed his parents about Anna. Over the footage he shared, Bru wrote, “Texting my parents back in March. Hey mom and dad, I met a fellow Michigander here in L.A.'”

Are Josh Brubaker and Anna Sitar Still Together?

Yes! We are delighted to report that Bru and Anna are together and still going strong at present. Even since the two lovebirds took their relationship public, they have often featured each other on their social media profiles and do not shy away from professing their love in public. The TikTok stars even love taking time out of their busy schedules to spend with each other, as their Instagram profiles are full of heartwarming memories they made as a couple.

While the love and respect Bru and Anna share are pretty evident, fans are in awe of their undeniable chemistry and adore the dedication the talented stars show towards each other. It is lovely to witness their relationship blossom with each passing day, and we hope the couple remains happy in the years to come.

