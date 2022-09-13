Are Caesar and Maria From 90 Day Fiancé Still Together?

TLC’s ’90 Day Fiancé’ is a reality series franchise with a unique and beloved premise. The original show follows different couples as they try and navigate the last few days before the marriage. However, the pairs featured on the show are just a bit different While one of each duo is a US citizen, the other one hails from another country. The visas for such individuals allow them to stay for a maximum of 90 days in the country before their wedding. For many such couples, this turns out to be the first time that they see each other.

Thanks to its popularity, ’90 Day Fiancé’ led to many spinoffs, including one titled ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.’ It features couples who met online and are now ready to meet each other. However, not all of them have plans to get married just yet. One of the most well-known couples from the recent series is Caesar Mack and Maria Divine, whose love story had all types of drama and heartbreak. With Caesar featuring in yet another show within the TLC franchise, many are curious about the status of his relationship with Maria. Luckily, we are with the answers.

Caesar and Maria’s 90 Day Fiancé Journey

Hailing from Jacksonville, North Carolina, Nail Technician Caesar Mack met Maria Divine thanks to an online Ukrainian dating portal. The two were seen in the third iteration of ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.’ The show explored details of the five years of their relationship and their status at the time. As it turned out, the website that linked the two international lovers together also provided an option for Caesar to send presents to Maria. Using the system, Caesar had allegedly spent around $40,000 on Maria. Combined with the reported monthly stipend of $800 sent by Caesar to Maria, the whole relationship alarmed several of those close to Caesar.

The Ukrainian woman’s reason behind taking the stipend was that she did not want to work in her country as it was apparently too corrupt. However, Caesar has since revealed that Maria had threatened to end their relationship should the Jacksonville resident stop sending her money. Such an ultimatum compelled many around Caesar to ask him to stop seeing Maria, whom he considered his soulmate. Both his well-wishers and the viewers were convinced that Maria was scamming Caesar as she had never even met him.

During their time on the show, Caesar was shown spending an enormous amount of money on his girlfriend. He even apparently convinced Maria to meet with him in Mexico. However, she never showed up as her ticket had apparently been canceled due to a lack of funds in caesar’s account. Needless to say that the general public never did see the two together and was quite convinced that Maria’s intentions were far from romantic. How exactly have the two fared since they were seen on the TLC reality show in 2019? Are they still together, and did they ever get their face-to-face meeting? Let’s find out the answers together.

Are Caesar and Maria Still Together?

No, Caesar and Maria are not together as of writing. After their plans to meet up went up in flames, Maria broke up with Caesar. However, the North Carolina native was far from deterred and decided to get some answers face-to-face. Hence, he saved up some money and decided to see his once-girlfriend in Ukraine. When Caesar showed up on her doorstep, she was apparently less than thrilled. However, the Ukrainian soon came around and started talking to Caesar again. However, that did not last, and the couple parted ways for the final time.

For a time, Maria was seen together with Jesse Meester, though the latter seems to be together with Jeniffer Tarazona. Caesar was also dating a woman named Aya from New Orlean, Louisiana, for a brief time. However, that relationship did not pan out, with Caesar stating that Aya kept asking for money, which is why the two broke up. Given his status as a single man, Caesar decided to enter the third season of ’90 Day: The Single Life.’ The show is dedicated to former stars of the show who are looking forward to finding love once more. We wish Caesar and Maria the best in their lives and hope they find success in their professional and personal ventures.

