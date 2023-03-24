Are Chelsea and Kwame From Love is Blind Still Together?

For fans of romance, Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind‘ is an entertaining experience as the reality show capitalizes on its intriguing format and entertaining cast to provide viewers with a one-of-a-kind experience. Thanks to the popularity of the dating show, the various couples formed as a part of this process enjoy a certain amount of fame. Consider season 4’s Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, whose time together was full of ups and downs. Naturally, those rooting for the two are curious if they are still with each other. Well, we are here to explore the same!

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah’s Love is Blind Journey

For both Chelsea and Kwame, the Netflix social experiment provided a unique opportunity so that they could get married to someone after forming a genuine connection. However, as the process continued, things were more complex than they might have liked. While Kwame was very interested in Chelsea, he also went on dates with Micah Lussier. Conflicted between the two women, he was stunned when the latter stated that she wanted them to explore other connections.

Heartbroken and upset about Micah’s decision, Kwame was far from happy when he learned she was exclusively dating Paul Peden. Meanwhile, Chelsea learned about the development and was relieved she would be the only person her potential partner might focus on. While Kwame stated that he cared for Chelsea deeply and understood Micah’s decision, he could not help but be somewhat hurt.

Eventually, the connection between Chelsea and Kwame strengthened, leading the latter to propose to her. When the two met for the very first time, they were delighted and were looking forward to spending time with each other in Mexico. Their trip after the engagement was certainly well until all the betrothed couples met in person. Once again facing Micah, Kwame could not help but think back to his time in the pods.

Micah also seemed interested in initiating conversations with Kwame. The two ended up talking for a long time with each other, something that Chelsea could not help but notice. Frustrated, she and Kwame had a huge argument yet decided to stay together. Spending more quality time together the next day helped them deepen their connection and revitalize their love for each other. Nevertheless, Kwame’s interaction with Micah certainly lessened the next day, which she noticed. To clarify things, she approached Chelsea, but their conversation was interrupted. Soon, the time came for the couples to end their vacation and rejoin the real world.

Are Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah Still Together?

Despite their ups and downs, Chelsea and Kwame are seemingly still together. Although, it does not seem like their troubles are entirely over. In fact, Micah’s connection with Kwame might have continued to create problems for the couple even after their vacation. Besides, it will be interesting to see how the couple tackles the various issues in their day-to-day lives and how well they get on with each other’s loved ones.

What is undeniable is the numerous fans that Chelsea and Kwame have garnered due to their time on the show. There are many hoping that they indeed decided to tie the knot. Yet, the issues about the exclusivity of their connection with each other might continue to loom over their heads. Whether or not their love led to a marriage is the big question, as their time together during the starting phase of their relationship does not signal favorable results.

Presently based in Seattle, Washington, Kwame is the Head of Community Development for Common Room and has been with the organization since August 2022. Additionally, he is a talented Photographer; those interested can avail of his services by using his website, which features many of his works. On the other hand, Chelsea is a successful Pediatric Speech-Language Pathologist(SPL) in Renton, Washington.

